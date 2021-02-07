School board honors disabled student

February 7, 2021 Jeffrey Linville News, Top Stories 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Alexis Ratcliff gets a good luck hug from Special Olympics coach April Galloway three years ago while a student at Meadowview Magnet Middle School.

<p>Principal Paige Badgett, white sweater, praises one of her students at a school board meeting, held at in a cafeteria to give plenty of room to spread out.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Principal Paige Badgett, white sweater, praises one of her students at a school board meeting, held at in a cafeteria to give plenty of room to spread out.

<p>Dr. Terri Moseley, right, school board chair, gets a little misty-eyed listening to Alexis Ratcliff’s story, as board member Clark Goings waves to the video feed.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Dr. Terri Moseley, right, school board chair, gets a little misty-eyed listening to Alexis Ratcliff’s story, as board member Clark Goings waves to the video feed.

<p>Dr. Travis Reeves speaks through video feed to Alexis Ratcliff at Brenner’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.</p> <p>Jeff Linville | The News</p>

Dr. Travis Reeves speaks through video feed to Alexis Ratcliff at Brenner’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

DOBSON — The Surry County Board of Education last week honored a high school whose staff works with a student with a spinal cord injury.

The county school board met in the cafeteria at Copeland Elementary School, giving the board and school officials lots more room to social distance than the central office meeting space.

After recognizing one student each from the elementary, middle and high school levels, the school superintendent and North Surry principal gave a special recognition to a young woman from that program.

“Alexis Ratcliff is a 10th-grader at North Surry High School,” said principal Paige Badgett. “She is a tenacious, resilient and admirable student. She never misses an assignment or a Google meet.

“She is often persistent with her teachers in meeting with them if she doesn’t understand a concept or if she needs clarification — or calling her principal back to the compute to say something, right?” Badgett said, as Ratcliff chuckled over a video feed from Brenner’s Hospital.

“She is a fierce North Surry Greyhound at heart,” Badgett added.

“For this semester, and for the first time, Alexis has been able to access her remote classes fully independently. She uses the Apple technology for the full remote access to all five classes.”

The principal gave credit to Amber Flippen for being instrumental in making sure the student had the technology needed for access.

Flippen is the district director of exceptional children, behavioral support and Section 504, a federal statute that ensures that children with disabilities have equal access to an education.

“Alexis is paralyzed from the neck down, so her resiliency shows as she doesn’t let any deter her from achieving her goals,” said Badgett. “She has worked so well with her teachers at North Surry and at Surry Online Magnet School. Last semester she had all A’s, and this semester she is in that trajectory as well.”

Dr. Travis Reeves, school superintendent, said he had the opportunity to visit Alexis a week earlier at Brenner’s Hospital in Winston-Salem along with Flippen.

“We recognized Alexis for her leadership,” Reeves told the school board. “And I’m going to tell you, it was a moving day.”

Speaking to Ratcliff, Reeves said, “Alexis, you have touched so many lives. But it was really special to me to see all of her nurses and doctors take time to stop everything they were doing to see why to see why Alexis was being recognized. They were clogging the halls.”

Flippen, who said she is quarantined at home, said of Ratcliff, “She is an inspiration to me. I am so thankful for the opportunity to be able to work with her and her amazing team at Brenner’s, and the way that they support her.”

“She was asking me yesterday if I thought she could get scholarships to college,” said Flippen. “I told her I absolutely thought that was a possibility. She wants to be an Appalachian State Mountaineer in a couple of years.”

When medical classes come to Brenner’s, Alexis teaches the students how to change her trach and adjust her vent, showing her leadership skills, said Flippen.

Looking over at one of the people off-screen in her room, Ratcliff asked, “Are you crying?”

“No!” answered a voice.

“I don’t believe you.”

If she could have looked around the whole school board meeting, Ratcliff would have seen a few more faces she wouldn’t have believed, too.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.