New COVID cases down from previous highs

New daily COVID-19 cases have leveled off across Surry County in recent weeks, though new confirmed cases are still averaging more than 50 a day over the most recent seven-day period, according to the North Carolina Department Health and Human Services.

Total cases being hospitalized have also declined locally, though the critical care units at Northern Regional Hospital were still filled to capacity as of Friday afternoon.

According to the state, Surry County has seen 361 over the previous seven days ending on Friday. That averages out to slightly more than 51 a day. For the previous 14 days new cases totaled 666, or slightly more than 47 new cases per day.

In the weeks after both Thanksgiving and Christmas, cases climbed to more than 70 a day, occasionally spiking above 100, as a result of individuals ignoring CDC guidelines for family get-togethers and large crowds.

All total, 6,632 Surry County residents have contracted the virus since the pandemic began. One hundred and twelve county residents have died from COVID-19 and related complications.

At Northern Regional Hospital, all 20 of the beds in the intensive care unit and step-down unit were filled on Friday, with seven of those patients suffering from COVID-19, according to Ashly Lancaster, director of marketing at the facility. All totaled, she said the hospital has 20 COVID-19 patients.

“While the number of COVID positive inpatients is down some, our overall census is remains high,” she said.

Lancaster said the number of patients needing emergency department care has also dropped, though there are still times when “Patients are being held for a length of time before being placed in a room or transferred to a tertiary facility.” She also said the patient volume has “ticked back up” over the previous two days.

Vaccination

Lancaster said vaccinating hospital staff is an “ongoing process” depending largely upon supply.

“We have begun rounds of the second dose of vaccine to employees. We are still at the mercy of the state regarding the amount of vaccine we receive. At this point, all employees that have wanted a vaccination have received the vaccine.”

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center has been running an ongoing vaccination effort for several weeks.

As of a week ago, Jan. 30, the center had administered 4,500 doses of the vaccine, according to Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center.

“Our current method of drive-through vaccination is going very well. The drive-through option has allowed us to cycle people through more efficiently, and limit any opportunities for exposure,” she said in an email on Jan. 30.

Update numbers were not immediately available.

Simmons said at that time the highest number of vaccines her department had administered in any one day was 1,400, with the total number available dependent each day on the allotment of doses from the state. She said the health department is still making appointments for those to fit into groups 1 and 2 of the health department’s prioritization groups, which include healthcare workers, long term care staff and residents, and older adults (65 and older).

“We would like to reiterate that our clinics are by appointment only! We still encourage people to register through the online survey monkey link, https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22CBXKF.”