Police reports

February 6, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• The Bark Mobile store on West Pine Street was the scene of a break-in during recent days which involved the theft of an undisclosed sum of money, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

A rear door was pried to gain entry, with filing cabinets also forced open and the cash stolen from a drawer in the incident discovered Tuesday. Damage put at more than $1,200 occurred to the cabinets.

In addition to Bark Mobile, Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corp., which police records show has a suite in the same building, is listed as a victim of the crime.

• A break-in of a motor vehicle was discovered Tuesday at the residence of Gregory Brent Hodges on Pine Creek Trail. A Craftsman drill, red in color, was taken from the 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup along with a gray OGIO backpack bearing an Envoy Airline logo, a set of Apple headphones and various coins.

The loss totaled $322, with both Hodges and his employer, AAR Roofing and Sheet Metal of Kernersville, victimized in the incident.

• A Pilot Mountain woman is facing multiple charges stemming from a Tuesday investigation at Walmart involving the theft of merchandise worth more than $500.

Natalie Dawn Baker, 45, of 151 Country Meadow Lane, No. 7, allegedly took miscellaneous items with a total value of $517 and is accused of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

She previously had been banned from the store, but Walmart loss-prevention personnel initiating the latest investigation declined prosecution for trespassing, which typically occurs in such cases. The stolen property was recovered and no restitution is owed, with Baker scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on March 22.

• A trespassing call Monday evening led to a local man being served with outstanding warrants for arrest on multiple property-damage charges.

Khalil Montray Duncan, 18, of Westfield Road, no numerical address given, was encountered by officers on the premises of 280 North Pointe Blvd., the location of Northern Family Medicine.

A brief investigation revealed the presence of active warrants against Duncan on two counts of injury to personal property which had been filed on Nov. 12 and Nov. 20 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Nora Smith Duncan of Mount Herman Church Road as the complainant.

Police records indicate that she is related to Khalil Montray Duncan, who was released under a $2,500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on Feb.26. No details about the alleged damage were provided.

• A license plate was discovered stolen Monday from a 2008 Subaru Legacy at a location on Boston Circle, off Laurel Lane just east of North Andy Griffith Parkway.

The number of the Virginia tag, owned by Oumah Gayle Goad of Excelsior Road in Laurel Fork, is UVN8476.