City officials honor retiring librarian

February 6, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
Mount Airy Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland presents a city resolution of recognition to Pat Gwyn for her 49 years of service to the Mount Airy Public Library.

A library is more than a building filled with books, with those working inside needed to ensure its success, and in that spirit Pat Gwyn has been recognized by Mount Airy officials for her job well done.

Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem Ron Niland called it “a bittersweet recognition” Thursday night when Gwyn was honored at a city council meeting in conjunction with her retirement from the Mount Airy Public Library.

Gwyn, whose departure was effective last Sunday, was the longtime librarian there as a part of a 49-year career that began in 1971 when she was a student. At that time, the city library was located in a former house on West Pine Street where the offerings were dominated by books and other written materials.

A modern library building was constructed in the early 1980s on Rockford Street, where digital resources such as eBooks have joined the mix in recent years.

And through such changes, Pat Gwyn’s steady leadership has ensured the library’s presence as a vital resource in the community, according to a city government resolution of recognition she was presented with during the meeting.

“Her hard work and determination have been an asset to the library and the citizens of the city of Mount Airy and surrounding area,” the document states in acknowledging what Niland termed “a lifetime of dedicated service.”

“Mrs. Gwyn has played a vital role in the organization by making a positive impact within the community while raising a family, and has managed to remain positive and encouraging to all those around her,” the resolution continues.

“The community has greatly benefited from her knowledge, experience and dedication, all the while setting an example of helpfulness and earning (others’) respect.”

Gwyn’s work in one specific area is cited in the document: her enthusiasm in promoting reading and literacy that it says “has been an inspiration to us all.”

This was evident with Commissioner Jon Cawley’s own household, he said in special remarks to Gwyn Thursday night. Cawley explained that all his sons learned to read through materials and events at the Mount Airy Public Library.

He said this also has been the case for other local citizens who have benefited from the facility. “There’s no telling how many families,” Cawley observed while stressing the importance of literacy.

“It’s a common thought in our house that no matter what you do in life, the common denominator if you’re going to succeed is that you read well,” he said.

Gwyn also drew praise from Commissioner Steve Yokeley, who said he thinks it is remarkable that someone stayed so long in a position and made such a difference.

In reacting to the honor, Gwyn indicated that she got just as much personal gratification from her service as the good bestowed on others.

“It was always my distinct privilege to work at the library,” she said. “There is nothing in this world that I could have enjoyed more.”

Gwyn also mentioned that she was looking forward to being a regular visitor to the library “on the other side of the desk.”

Thursday night’s recognition ceremony concluded with the retiree being honored with a standing ovation from everyone in attendance accompanied by loud applause.

And unlike what might happen in a library, nobody told them to shush.

