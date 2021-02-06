SCC students help with vaccination clinic

Fifteen of Surry Community College’s healthcare students volunteered at a recent COVID-19 vaccination clinic. (Submitted photo)

DOBSON — Surry Community College healthcare students are volunteering to administer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Fifteen students worked a COVID-19 clinic on Jan. 22, at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin.

“We had an amazing day at the COVID vaccine clinic,” said Michelle Dunn, SCC Nurse Educator. “Our students made SCC shine. They worked together as a team, and I was so proud to be a part of it. Everyone that worked with our students talked about what a great job they did, and I couldn’t agree more. This was our first COVID-19 vaccination clinic, and we are planning to participate in others in Surry County, Yadkin County and Forsyth County.”

Three hundred of the Moderna vaccines were available at the clinic, and SCC students administered 224 of them. The clinical was hosted by Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in collaboration with Yadkin Valley Home Health at the Heritage Center in Elkin.

The students who participated in the clinic were: Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Class of 2021 – Jennifer Coe of Dobson; Haley Vaughn of King; Karlie White of Dobson; Ashlyn Pardue of Elkin; ADN Class of 2022 – Zachariah Fields of Rural Hall; Johnny Collins of Ararat, Virginia; Victoria Johnson of Dobson; Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) student: Mariah Largen of Elkin; ADN Class of 2022 – Allie Bruner of Siloam; Cassandra Flinchum of Danbury; Lauren Golding of Thurmond; Angelina Patel of Dobson; Brooke Hefner of Jonesville; Brittney Hefner of Jonesville; CMA student: Jacqueline Salazar Mareno of Hamptonville.

To learn more about SCC’s healthcare programs, visit www.surry.edu or contact Dr. Yvonne Johnson, associate dean of Health Sciences, at 336-386-3368 or johnsony@surry.edu.