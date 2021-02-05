Essay contest open to area seniors

February 5, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Area high school seniors have a chance to win scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500 in the Silver Pen Writing Competition, with area RidgeCrest residents serving as judges.

The Silver Pen competition is open to high school seniors who live or attend school within 25 miles of RidgeCrest, employees of RidgeCrest, and their families, and community residents’ immediate family. This year, the essay topic is “There are many people that can be influential to an individual’s life whether they be someone in history or known personally to that individual. If you could have a conversation with anyone, living or deceased, who would it be and why? What would you discuss?”

Participants are required to submit an essay with a minimum of 1,000 words, the application form, and a transcript to be considered. The deadline to apply to the contest is Feb. 12.

“The Silver Pen Scholarship is an extraordinary opportunity for our members to connect with our local community in a meaningful way,” said Wendy Guy, RidgeCrest’s executive director.

Members at RidgeCrest play a role in this competition as they choose an essay topic and judge the competition. Each year, a panel of judges decide on a topic that is an intergenerational theme, connecting both residents and the applicants.

To keep the competition fair the essays will be sent to RidgeCrest’s parent company, The Maxwell Group, where all the personal identifiers will be redacted. The panel then assesses the essays based on research, insight, perspective, theme, inspirational quality, meaningful personal connection, creativity, and clarity of ideas.

To learn more or enter the Silver Pen Competition, visit www.silverpen-slc.com. For more information about RidgeCrest, visit https://ridge-crest.com/