Does Spencer’s success hinge on hotel?

February 5, 2021 Thomas Joyce
”The Cube,” a building at the former Spencer’s textile complex downtown, is shown in a file photo from a vantage point on Lovill Street. Its overall redevelopment, along with other parts of the old Spencer’s property, could depend on plans for a hotel there.

The former Spencer’s textile mill property in downtown Mount Airy contains multiple buildings spread over about 10 acres. But prospects for its redevelopment — at least for the present — seem focused on a single structure.

That is the Sparger Building, where a 77-room boutique upscale hotel is being eyed by Sunhouse Development, a company including the locally based Sunhouse Hospitality LLC, which owns the Hampton Inn by Hilton on Rockford Street.

Sunhouse also is proposing to develop a market center containing convention-type meeting rooms and other facilities in a portion of another former Spencer’s building commonly known as “The Cube.”

The total cost of the plan is estimated at $13 million to $14 million. And the city government — which has owned the former textile complex since 2014 — is being asked to make infrastructure improvements of nearly $3 million to accommodate the project. The Sunhouse group is proposing to pay the city government $350,000 to acquire the former Spencer’s property involved.

A public hearing was scheduled Thursday night on the present status of the redevelopment effort during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners with much apparently riding on the outcome of the hotel plan, in one insider’s view.

Bryan Grote, a local financial professional coordinating the hotel project in a volunteer capacity as a member of Mount Airy Downtown Inc. — along with Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison — says it’s put the overall redevelopment into a wait-and-see mode.

“We continue to get expressions of interest on the remainder of the property,” Grote told municipal officials during a meeting on Jan. 28.

Grote reported that both he and Morrison had met several times in recent days with persons interested in parcels there. “I’ve lost track,” he said of the number of those sessions, which have included both virtual and in-person meetings along with more site visits on the heels of earlier ones.

“So there are positive contacts still about The Cube, The Cube annex and other parts of the site,” Grote revealed.

When the hotel/market center project was first made public in December, it was disclosed that the developers were interested in only a portion of the sprawling Cube structure containing a former Spencer’s dye house. This would leave a large area of the building available for other uses along with an annex there.

“So that is a good sign,” Grote said of the additional interest shown.

“But everybody is waiting, I think, to see what happens with the proposed hotel project — so that remains a priority, to reach some kind of decision before other things can be fleshed out,” Grote added.

He had pointed out during an earlier presentation to Mount Airy officials that there was a potential to “strand” the remaining portions of The Cube not sought by Sunhouse.

Earlier plans for a culinary institute in The Cube fell through.

Along with parts of that structure, vacant property on Franklin Street is among sites available on the former Spencer’s property.

A request for proposal (RFP) process headed by Grote and Morrison in the latter part of 2020 highlighted the Sparger Building’s potential for a hotel and new construction on the Franklin Street frontage parcel where a residential use is preferred.

