City reports its school repair needs

The county board members laugh at a line from the city school superintendent. From left are Commissioners Larry Johnson, Mark Marion and Bill Goins.
Jeff Linville | The News
Dr. Kim Morrison, city superintendent, speaks to county officials Monday night.
Jeff Linville | The News
DOBSON — Four out of the five high schools have been mentioned in discussions for future school construction and/or renovations, but the city schools want to make sure its district isn’t left out.
At Monday’s meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, several people appeared to speak about funding for the Elkin gym project.
A couple of years ago, the gym was in discussion to be included in a bond issuance (money borrowed) that went to moving Mount Airy City Schools’ central office into a new home as well as renovating the historic courthouse and turning Dobson Plaza into a government service center.
A problem related to the stability of the land caused a delay in the gym project, and folks on the southern end of the county want to make sure the project isn’t forgotten.
A project that seemingly has been forgotten has been in discussion for more than four years. MACS has sought funding to renovate its CTE building (career and technical education) and the old junior high gym still used by the wrestling team and for practices by the basketball teams.
After the Elkin folks left Monday night, Dr. Kim Morrison, city superintendent, spoke to the board about the city’s facility needs, with most of the needs focusing on the CTE building and gym.
“We’ve been open since Aug. 17 five days a week, and we’ve gained over a hundred kids doing that over last year,” Morrison began, noting how in-class teaching had increased enrollment across the four campuses.
“We’ve been able to keep our COVID numbers less than 3% in our buildings,” she added. She said there appears to be no school transmission, referring to how the virus can be passed to children outside of school through their parents, family members and friends or through classmates in the school setting.
The details of the facility-needs study aren’t new, Morrison told the commissioners. “It is the same thing that Bill Powell has been preaching to y’all for awhile,” referring to reports from the consultant a few years ago that spoke to issues in both the city and county schools. His reports have been referenced when discussing long-range fund planning.
She said she hopes that Elkin City Schools gets the gym it sorely needs — she hopes all the schools get everything they want, drawing a chuckle from the board.
“Good news: we’re not asking for $12 million, we’re only asking for a couple of million,” she said referring to the $12 million that Elkin says it will take to both construct a gym for the middle school and renovate the 60-year-old gym that the high school would continue to use.
However, the MACS report presented to the county showed needs of $9 million, with $8 million of that at the high school.
She introduced Jay Temple; she said he had worked his whole career with school districts and retired from Davidson County’s school system.
Dr. Sandy George, the longtime MAHS principal and former state champion volleyball coach (1990), took her retirement at the end of the year.
Temple has been hired to be the interim director of auxiliary services that George held for two and a half years.
Temple said his first day on the job was Jan. 4, and the needs assessment (that must be done every five years) was due to be filed with the state by Jan. 8. He reached out to the state to get an extension.
“I’ve actually worked for a consulting firm, and we did 20 school districts across the state for this particular session,” said Temple. “And every district I’ve been in — just so you know — I have reminded them this is a needs assessment, not a wants assessment. Sometimes school people get caught up in ‘we really want this’ versus ‘we really need this.’”
Having been to these other 20 districts, Temple said the commissioners and school board should feel proud that the city facilities are in good shape.
“I can take you to some school systems that are way more needy than Mount Airy is.”
Temple also said he looked over the Powell report from a few years ago. He thought the plan made sense, and that doing work in stages as suggested would save a lot of money in the long run.
As for the $4.3 million listed on the report necessary to renovate the CTE building, Temple told the board, “The state prepopulates values.” If he puts on the report that there is a building that needs a new roof or new flooring, the state fills in the cost that it thinks it will be necessary per square foot and then gives an estimate.
Morrison noted that Powell recommended doing all the ADA-compliance aspects first, which means making the CTE building accessible to those with disabilities.
The CTE building would need an elevator to reach upstairs, restrooms would have to be renovated, and doorways widened. These things would be less than $1 million.
So while the full report shows more than $9 million, Morrison said the school board is seeking a smaller sum.
Commissioner Eddie Harris said, “I’m sure this board will address the CTE issue at some point in the future, because I think the career and technical component of public education is where it’s at in the future.”
Commissioner Larry Johnson said, “As long as I’ve been around, I feel like when y’all furnish us a list and you prioritize it, I think we’ve done very well at going down that list as far as we can. … I hope we don’t do anything different this time.”
After the discussion, the board agreed to sign the document, showing it had received a copy. The signing does not obligate the county board to any funding decisions at this time.
