Plans for entertainment venue abandoned

City reacquiring downtown property involved

It seemed to be the right idea at the right place — just the wrong time, apparently.

Plans for a family entertainment center in downtown Mount Airy which had been described as similar to Chuck E. Cheese have fallen by the wayside — a development blamed on a now-familiar nemesis: COVID-19.

The climate surrounding the pandemic proved fatal for the facility local businessman Ky Nguyen had envisioned for municipal-owned property in the 400 block of Franklin Street at the corner it shares with North South Street.

And after he paid the city of Mount Airy $175,000 for the 3.2-acre parcel in 2019, local officials are poised to buy back the site at the same sum through an “unwind” agreement. It is scheduled to be considered during a 6 p.m. council meeting this Thursday.

“It was a business deal that didn’t work out,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell summed-up Tuesday regarding the ambitious plans by Nguyen to convert the vacant property into an amusement venue.

The entertainment facility sought for the corner of Franklin and South was compared to the Chuck E. Cheese chain by Nguyen, who earlier established a presence in that downtown area through his ownership of Soho Bar and Grill at 134 Franklin St.

Though not affiliated with that chain, the local center was expected to feature some of the same attractions, including pizza and other popular foods along with arcade games and amusement rides.

Campbell said Tuesday, in relating discussions with Nguyen, that the businessman thought the climate surrounding the advent of the pandemic last year — only months after buying the city property — was not conducive to the type of venue anticipated.

It was deemed a high-risk venture, given restrictions on public gatherings that would have prevented crowds of parents and children normally to be expected at the center without COVID-19 intervening.

The entering into the unwind agreement for the municipality to take back the property was mutually agreed upon by both parties, the city attorney said, describing it as amicable resolution that was not confrontational in any way.

Under the agreement’s wording, the 2019 property transfer between the city government and Nguyen can be unwound, or reversed, for reasons including the buyer’s failure to start construction on the commercial facility proposed or complete it within a specified time.

Campbell said a goal of Mount Airy officials has been to have a development fulfilling some public purpose occur on the Franklin Street property that’s near the former Spencer’s industrial complex the municipality has owned and sought to transform since 2014.

“The city has deemed this facility to be an important component of westside redevelopment,” language in the unwind agreement states in reference to the family entertainment center.

It is unclear how the Franklin Street site might now be utilized.

“I’m not aware of any plans,” Martin Collins, Mount Airy community development director, said Tuesday.

