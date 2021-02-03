Police reports

February 2, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An overdose call during the weekend led to a Mount Airy man being jailed without bond, according to city police reports.

Eric Jeffery Lee Steele, 39, of 249 Welch Road, was encountered by officers at his residence Sunday in reference to the overdose and subsequently transported to Northern Regional Hospital to be evaluated. Once released, Steele was served with an order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed in October 2019 in Cabarrus County.

He also was the subject of an outstanding warrant for a charge of assault on a female also issued in Cabarrus, in July 2019, with Terri Wagoner of Kannapolis as the complainant. Steele is slated for a Feb. 19 appearance in Surry District Court.

• A burglary discovered Saturday night at a secured home on Newsome Street netted the theft of gold jewelry and miscellaneous clothing of undisclosed values. The victim of the crime is listed as Minh Thuy Ngoc Ngo. Police records do not indicate how entry to the residence was gained.

• A gun owned by Candace Lynn Harris was stolen Friday from her apartment on West Church Street by a known suspect. It was described as an SCCY Firearms 9mm semi-automatic handgun, pink and black in color, which is valued at $300. The case was still under investigation at last report.

• Property with a total value of $772 was discovered stolen last Wednesday from the front porch at the residence of Cynthia Dawn Vanhoy on West Oakdale Street. Heading the list was an Echo 56-volt electric weedeater, gray and green in color; a black and yellow Genesis bicycle; a GPS unit; and a black cell phone holder.