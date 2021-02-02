High winds blow over tractor-trailers

February 2, 2021 John Peters II News, Top Stories 0

Police urge truckers to avoid I-77

Staff report

This is one of the overturned tractor trailers in the Fancy Gap area which was blown over by high winds. The Virginia State Police. (Submitted photo | Virginia State Police)

<p>This is a closer view of the cab of one tractor trailer overturned in Fancy Gap due to high winds. Because the severe winds are to continue through the evening Wednesday, the Virginia State Police is advising commercial motor vehicles with a gross weight of less than 25,000 pounds to avoid using Interstate 77 through the Fancy Gap region. (Submitted photo | Virginia State Police)</p>

This is a closer view of the cab of one tractor trailer overturned in Fancy Gap due to high winds. Because the severe winds are to continue through the evening Wednesday, the Virginia State Police is advising commercial motor vehicles with a gross weight of less than 25,000 pounds to avoid using Interstate 77 through the Fancy Gap region. (Submitted photo | Virginia State Police)

FANCY GAP — Virginia State Police are advising motorists — especially those driving large trucks — to use Interstate 77 with caution, even avoiding the highway if possible.

That’s because high winds are flipping over tractor trailers on the section of highway in Carroll County, just before the road descends from Fancy Gap into North Carolina.

At least four of the trailers flipped over during the early part of Tuesday, with winds gusting to as high as 70 mph, the state police reported.

According to information supplied by the state police and the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Fancy Gap section of I-77 in Carroll County is experiencing sustained winds of 35 mph to 40 mph, with some gusts as high as 70 mph. Because the severe winds were expected to continue through the evening Wednesday, the Virginia State Police advised commercial motor vehicles with a gross weight of less than 25,000 pounds to avoid using Interstate 77 through the Fancy Gap region, which is between the 2 and 3 mile markers inside Virginia.

Commercial vehicles with a gross weight of less than 25,000 pounds are advised to seek an alternate route until the winds safely subside. The I-77 travel lanes are open to through traffic, but motorists are urged to use caution when traveling through the Fancy Gap area.

The first wreck occurred at approximately 5:38 a.m. when a tractor-trailer was blown over as it was traveling north on I-77. The vehicle overturned onto the guardrail. The driver was not injured in connection to this incident.

At 6:18 a.m., a second tractor-trailer overturned while traveling in the northbound lane of I-77. That driver of that vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A third tractor-trailer overturned at 7:47 a.m. and a fourth at 9:03 a.m. Neither of those crashes resulted in injuries to the drivers in these incidents. No additional information was released on the fourth truck overturning.