Westfield marks 100 days of school

February 2, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Alex Collins, Joslynn Penn, and Destiny Puckett hold their 100-link chain. (Submitted photo)

<p>Kindergarten student Hunter Harp adds a cup to the 100-cup pyramid. (Submitted photo)</p>

<p>Ariel Barrera worked hard on his 100-day hat. (Submitted photo)</p>

Westfield Elementary recently celebrated the 100th Day of School.

Students spent the day practicing their math skills by participating in games and activities centered around the number 100. They made hats, 100 link chains, necklaces, stacked 100 cups and so much more to celebrate 100 days of school.