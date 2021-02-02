Early College Interact pins new officers

Four Surry Early College High School Interact officers recently were pinned in a virtual ceremony held by the Mount Airy Rotary Club. The 2020-2021 Interact officers are: president, Britza Chavez Arellano; vice president, Jennifer Hernandez-Carillo; secretary, Abigail Garza; and treasurer, Lizbeth Hernandez-Benitez.The teacher sponsor for the club is Erin Jones.

Interact is a high school service club that works with the Mount Airy Rotary to complete service projects in the community. This year, the school’s Interact Club has made cards for veterans and sent them to the VA hospital in Salisbury, volunteered to help pack and load boxes for the Thanksgiving Rotary Meal project, collected 352 pounds of canned food that were donated to the Foothills Food Pantry, held a blood drive sponsored by the American Red Cross where 17 pints of blood were donated with nine new donors, and donated Christmas gifts for a child through Social Services of Surry County.