Insteel reports revenue, profit are up

January 31, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NasdaqGS: IIIN) last week reported its first quarter 2021 results, showing net earnings increased to $8.1 million, or 42 cents per share, from $600,000, or 3 cents per share, in the same period a year ago.

Net sales increased 22.6% to $119.6 million from $97.6 million in the prior year quarter, driven primarily by a 21.6% increase in shipments in addition to a 1% increase in average selling prices.

“Insteel’s first quarter results benefitted from robust demand as construction activity remained strong across its markets,” the company said in a written statement.

Net earnings for the quarter included $700,000 of restructuring charges related to the company’s March 2020 acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Strand-Tech Manufacturing Inc. (“STM”), which decreased earnings per share by 3 cents.

Capital expenditures increased to $2.9 million from $600,000 in the prior year quarter and are expected to total up to $20 million in 2021, which include expenditures to upgrade and deploy the STM assets, support the growth of the business’ engineered structural mesh business, invest in information systems, and fund recurring maintenance requirements.

Insteel paid a special cash dividend of $1.50, totaling $29 million, in December, in addition to its regular quarterly cash dividend of 3 cents per share and ended the quarter debt-free with $50.2 million of cash and no borrowings outstanding on its $100 million revolving credit facility.

“We are encouraged by the resilience of our markets during the first quarter which is seasonally the weakest period of the year,” said H.O. Woltz III, Insteel’s president and CEO. “Momentum has remained strong through the first weeks of our second quarter driven by solid demand from customers and substantial price increase initiatives which are required to recover rapidly rising raw material costs.”

“While our full year outlook for 2021 is cautiously optimistic, it remains subject to uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 effects on the economy and related uncertainties with respect to funding availability for non-residential construction projects. We are hopeful that the new Administration and Congress are successful in negotiating an infrastructure initiative that would shore up confidence in these markets and address critical infrastructure deficiencies.”