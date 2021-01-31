County hears cycling survey results

January 31, 2021 Jeffrey Linville News 0
By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council shared some results of a survey it did in the area on how people feel about topics related to cycling. Seen in the foreground is Commissioner Larry Johnson.

DOBSON — County officials have given a thumbs up to a regional effort to construct and promote bicycle pathways around the county.

Surry County already has had several bike paths put in place, especially around Mount Airy, and others are in the works in the smaller towns.

The Piedmont Triad Regional Council has researched and compiled a report on bicycles, according to Carter Spradling, who introduced himself to the Surry County Board of Commissioners as a regional planner with the PTRC and director of the Northwest Piedmont Rural Planning Organization.

In 2019, the N.C. Department of Transportation approved the PTRC for a grant to fund the Yadkin Valley Regional Bicycle Plan, Spradling told the commissioners at their most recent meeting.

The bike plan is designed to do several things, he explained. “In a broad sense it aims to increase the safety, health, recreation, transportation, tourism and economic development opportunities for the Yadkin Valley region.”

Spradling said people in the area were given a chance to fill out a survey, and more than 190 people responded. In those results, 85% chose “very important” as how they categorize the importance to create more bikeways and greenways in their community.

Spradling’s results showed that 63% of those responding are uncomfortable biking on the same street with cars.

In this Yadkin Valley region where the study was performed, there were 264 recorded bicycle crashes between 2007-15. That doesn’t include every accident, just the ones serious enough to be reported. From those accidents came five fatalities.

The study ended before last year when well-known runner and cyclist Steve Driver died in a bike accident April 16.

Between 70% and 85% would be very likely to bike more often if there were more greenways, separated bike lanes on roads, and shared-use paths, according to other results shared with the commissioners.

“Why does that matter?” he spoke of the results. “First, this is a great promoter of economic development.”

A 2018 report from the Institute for Transportation Research and Education stated that for every dollar spent on greenway trails, the area gets back $1.72 each year in local business revenue and sales tax revenue, as well as health benefits.

He stated that 26% of residents polled in 2016 admitted they had not exercised in the prior month (from the American Public Health Association), and that was before the pandemic had people staying home more often.

“Surry County is very heavily represented in the plan,” said Spradling. “We have projects in all the major municipalities in the county,” referring to Mount Airy, Dobson, Pilot Mountain and Elkin/Jonesville.

“So, the goal this evening is to gain a resolution of support from the county for the Yadkin Valley Regional Bicycle Plan,” Spradling concluded.

Commissioner Van Tucker, who is involved in the Northwest Piedmont Rural Planning Organization, made a motion to adopt the regional bicycle plan. The board voted its approval.

This vote did not come with any financial commitment at this time.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.