Health officials to focus on vaccinations

With the average daily number of new COVID-19 cases dropping for both the seven-day and 14-day average, Surry County health department officials are shifting their focus from contract tracing to vaccination efforts.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center will still be pursuing contact tracing and case investigation for the highest priority groups, but otherwise local residents who receive a positive COVID-19 test result should not expect a call from the center’s officials asking them questions in an effort to trace who might have been infected.

For now, according to Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, the department will begin following the new recommendations from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, which is to direct more of their efforts toward vaccinating individuals in the community.

Simmons said in a written statement released by her department on Friday that means officials there will investigate and interview COVID-19 patients only if it is in response to a reported cluster/outbreak, within a k-12 school setting, a case known to be living in a congregate or healthcare setting, or is known to be working or potentially exposed in a high-density setting as directed by the state health department.

She said that puts more of an onus on county residents to take precautions if they test COVID-19 to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Citizens should follow NC DHHS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, strategies include:

• Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

• Use a separate room and bathroom for sick household members

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Clean and disinfect as needed.

• Remain home for 10 days after your first symptom appeared, or if asymptomatic, remain home for 10

days after your positive test result.

• Notify any person whom you came in close contact with to follow quarantine guidelines.

“This new strategy will allow our agency to effectively allocate resources during this period of critical community transmission in addition to supporting our vaccination efforts.”

The move comes as local cases seem to be dropping, after case numbers skyrocketed in the days and weeks after the holidays. Some days, total new cases exceeded 100, as overall cases climbed quickly.

However, those numbers have leveled off. On Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 39 new Surry County cases in the previous 24 hours. The 14-day average stood at 52 new daily cases, while the seven-day average stood at 44. Those average numbers had risen to around 80 at one point earlier this month.

All totaled, Surry County has seen 6,228 cases, with 110 deaths, as of Friday.

For individuals wishing to learn if they are eligible for a vaccination, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22CBXKF or call the health department at 336-401-8400, and choose option 8.