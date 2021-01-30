SCC names Dean’s List students

Surry Community College has announced Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester. Students must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintained a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”
Those who made the Dean’s List are:
Kaylee Brooke Arrington, Emily Elissa Avalos Beltran, Jesus V. Baustista Hermenegildo, Maylin Castillo, Kandi Rhennan Chambers, Alyssa Hunter Cox, Lauren Elizabeth Davis, Ian Alexander Dollyhite, Permelia Ann Donathan, Kenlie Joyce Edwards, Caleb Jordan Faw, Neki Fletcher, and Sara Rodriguez Galarza, all of Mount Airy;
Paloma Garcia Serrano, Matthew Curtis Gillespie, Katie Leann Golding, Alana Lee Harris, Levi Colton Haynes, Jennifer G. Hernandez, Ricardo Hernandez, Landon Christopher Hiatt, Jacob Lee Hicks, Mary Caitlin Hodges, Jarrod Grant Hooker, Charles Brandon Keener, Vanessa America Leyva, Lillie Marietta Love, and Ellie Grace Martin, all also of Mount Airy;
Eduardo Medina, Mason E. Melton, Tosha Nicole Murray, Eryn Brooke O’Neal, Branigan William Raasch, Cheyenne Rose Seal, Gabriel Brehan Smith, Haley Kendal Sumner, Camden Shea Taylor, Zariah Rain Thompson, Juan Pedro Trejo, Douglas Michael Vanleet, Sydney Marie Watson, Phillip Blaike Watts, Ashton Drew Westmoreland, Cassie Jean Wheeler, Alyssa Danielle White, Brittany Nichole White, Jonathan Riley Williams, all of Mount Airy;
Alexis Nicole Seagle of Connellys Springs; Courtney Nicholle Chappell, Gabriela Alicel Chavez, Denny Scott Coe, Yeni Duran, Maggie Caitlin Felts, Holly Deandra Gregory, Brenda Hernandez Cortes, Addison Breeze Hull, Abigail Grace Johnson, Roberta L. Johnson, Mason Donald Kreh, Brian Gutierrez Lara, Jacob T. Mills, Alaya Shante Quesenberry all of Dobson;
Ethan Wayne Atkins, Gage McKinley Black, Alli Grace Lewellyn, Seth A. Lowe, Trinity Belle Stroud, Tabatha Nichole Tatum, all of Pilot Mountain;
Claudia Noelle Fishel, Grace Hannah Gibson, Kailey Grace Myers, Mycletha Jean Pack all of Pinnacle;
Aurora Frances Hodges of Siloam; Nicholas Cooper Gribbon, Kelly Lynn Hayes, Brandy Renee Sullivan all of Lowgap; Santiago Mercado-Hernandez, Lori Butcher Sawyers, Eric David Sonafrank all of Ararat;
Ella Rose McKinney of Westfield; Derek Tyler Cashatt of Toast; Amy Caudill Cave, Sarah Lindsey Cain Parigi, and Brittany Noel Petree, all of State Road;
Kayla D. Burchette and Isaiah Robert Riggins both of Jonesville; Shelby Lee Allen, Spencer Carlton Easter, Bayleigh Kristine Jarell, Emily Susanne Lowe, Margorie Dessire Martinez, Noah Drake Muniz all of King;
Emma Grace Stanbery of Lawsonville; Monica Yareli Castellanos, Thomas Nelson Cox, Viviana Espinoza-Beiza, Molly Elizabeth Maske, Emily Elizabeth Parker, Odalis Ivoe Santiago Galeana, Logan Matthew Shore, Madison Shea Triplett, Michael Curtis Wilkins all of Boonville;
Crystal Crownover, Allison Dawn Douglas, Jerardo Joaquin-Torres, Dru Ashton Widner, Corey Niel Williams, all of East Bend;
Kayla Noel Adams, Abigail Marie Garza, Benjamin Nava, Melena Larkyn Nelson, Donna Michelle Rodriguez all of Elkin; Danielle Maria Denton, Teri Alison Hall, Syndi Markay Smith all of Ennice; Robert Patrick Roy of Gastonia; Andrew Zachary Savage of Glade Valley;
Eric Paul Krans of Sparta; Megan Lynsey Blackburn, Adam Carter Bost, Andrea Michelle Payne, Emily Dawn Wood all of Thurmond; Sara McNew of Tobaccoville; Monty Cole Chipman of Traphill; Audrey Melissa Turner of Union Grove; Rachel Grace Harrison of Walkertown; Joel Kennedy Ayers, Justin Robert Borgwardt, Kimberly Sanchez-Marentes all of Winston-Salem;
Priscila Aguilera, Brianna Nicole Beck, Abigail Marie Belk, Ragan Victoria Cave, Kendall Makay Crouch, Brook Leigh Edwards, Susana Gonzalez, Albert Alex Trey Jones, Lizeth Luis, Jackson Harding McManus, Grant Adam Noble, Lindsay Michelle Ray, Keila Rojas-Alonso, Brysen John Vestal all of Yadkinville;
Eli Gray Melton of Fancy Gap, Virginia; and Sydney Vea Kinser of Galax, Virginia