Water bill aid extended in city

When behind on the water bill, every little bit helps — and that’s apparently the intent behind recent action by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners regarding city utility assistance.
The board voted during its Jan. 21 meeting to extend a “temporary” amendment affecting a special fund in place to aid residents with delinquent accounts, which already had been lengthened in June.
Referred to as the Utility Donation Fund, it was first launched in Mount Airy during a recessionary period in 2008 and more recently has been relied upon to help local utility customers struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners initially approved the temporary change in March to hike the level of assistance available. Earlier, customers in arrears could qualify for payments from the fund which were limited to 50% of a bill due. That amendment included hiking individual assistance to a sum amounting to 100% of the bill owed or a maximum, one-time payment of $100 per customer.
In June, shortly before the temporary change was set to expire on the 30th of that month, the commissioners extended it through Dec. 31, 2020, and specified that the original agreement would be reverted to on Jan. 1.
This occurred at the urging of the person heading utility billing, city Finance Director Pam Stone, who pointed out that there were still people who could qualify for the assistance program and money remaining to disburse.
And that temporary arrangement will remain in effect through the end of the year, thanks to the board’s action last week.
“Customers are allowed to use the Utility Donation Fund to pay their water and sewer bills up to $100,” Stone confirmed Wednesday. “If they have not used the fund since March 2020, they will be eligible to request assistance.”
As of October, the fund contained $19,100, down from $24,000 in late February. Officials have said it is available only to residential users.
Apparently, the presence of that fund, payment-plan offers by the city government and donations from local citizens to help customers who were behind have made a difference.
Separate from fund proceeds, about $6,000 was received from the public to restore service for Mount Airy water customers on the cutoff list for delinquent accounts, which was paid directly into those accounts.
“On the last cutoff we disconnected approximately 170 customers,” Stone added Wednesday. “This is close to the number we had before the pandemic began.”
In contrast, an August breakdown of those in arrears revealed 358 delinquent residential customers and 37 commercial ones. The report showed that 223 of the residential users owed less than $100 and seven $500 or more.
Customers can apply for assistance from the utility fund through City Hall.
Audit contract
In other business at their meeting, the commissioners extended an independent-audit contract with a Hickory-based accounting firm that has been annually checking the city’s books since 2011.
The last five-year contract with Martin Starnes and Associates concluded with a recently completed audit for the fiscal year that ended on June 30.
Martin Starnes and Associates was approved last week for a new five-year pact extending through the 2024-25 fiscal year.
The cost breakdown for the contract calls for Mount Airy to pay the firm a total of $34,950 for the present 2020-21 period, which will increase to $37,130 by the fifth year of the agreement.
That represents a slight increase from the last contract approved in March 2016 calling for payments of $33,000 annually.
State law requires an independent annual review of a municipality’s financial operations.
