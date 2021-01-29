Mount Airy Police Reports

January 28, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Virginia man was jailed without bond Sunday on a violation of a domestic-violence protective order, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Samuel Justin Parker, 37, of 104 Country Place Road, Cana, was encountered by officers at the Circle K convenience store on Rockford Street and known to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest, police records say. The domestic-violence protective case had originated on Dec. 10 with Mackenzie King of Winston-Salem as the complainant.

Parker was incarcerated in Dobson and is slated to appear in court in Forsyth County on Monday.

• Misty Brendle Peter, 47, no address listed, was served with an outstanding criminal summons for a larceny charge after interacting with an officer in the police station lobby Sunday in reference to a “transient” situation, which revealed the existence of the summons. It had been filed in January 2017 with Jessie James Barker Jr. of the 1400 block of East Pine Street as the complainant.

The case is set for the Feb. 22 session of Surry District Court.

• Wayne Douglas Bennett, 31, of 125 Westover Drive, was served with a criminal summons on a larceny charge after officers encountered him last Friday night during a security check at the Walgreens store on West Independence Boulevard. The case was initiated on Jan. 6 through the Elkin Police Department with no other details listed.

Bennett is scheduled to be in District Court on Feb. 12.

• Joshua Leslie Lyman, 31, of 427 Snowhill Drive, was arrested on mail-related theft and resisting charges on Jan. 16 after police encountered him during a traffic stop in the area of Independence Boulevard and Junction Street. Lyman, who was found in possession of stolen checks, identified himself falsely as Brendan Laroy Layman while also supplying a bogus birth date, police records state.

This led to Lyman being charged with resisting an officer and two counts of possessing stolen goods/property stemming from the break-in of a locked mail-distribution box at Greenhill Condominiums on Heatherstone Lane earlier on Jan. 16. Household goods valued at $100 were listed as stolen. The victims of that crime included the condominium complex and Heatherstone Lane resident David Jackson Brown.

Lyman also was served with warrants for charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods stemming from another incident the day before involving the theft of property from the front porch of Vickie Pickard on Jackson Street. It was identified as a package containing salt and pepper shakers.

The Snowhill Drive resident was jailed under secured bonds of $30,500 and $2,000 in the two cases, according to police records, and is slated for a Feb. 1 District Court appearance.