Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:
• Madison Brooke Combs, 23, of Cana, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Nov. 18 for failure to appear in court Oct. 21 on an unlisted felony charge. She was given a $50,000 secured bond and a Dec. 14 court date.
In August 2018 Combs was one of three people caught in a traffic stop in Pilot Mountain. The sheriff’s office said it found several types of drugs in the vehicle. Combs was charged at the time with felony possession of meth, felony possession of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.
The Surry County Community Corrections office had listed Combs in its weekly Most Wanted list on Nov. 1. The office said that Combs was wanted on probation violations after receiving probation for felony possession of heroin and resisting an officer.
She will be back in court on the heroin charge Feb. 1.
• Tonya Dale Lynch, 47, of Hilda Drive, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 17, charging her with assault with a deadly weapon, dated two days earlier. She was placed in the county jail with no bond listed; her court date was Jan. 20.
• Maureen Cleary Williams, 55, of King, was served an order for arrest Nov. 17 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Jan. 11 court date.
• Kendall Morgan Marsh, 23, of Siloam Road, Siloam, was served criminal summonses Nov. 18, charging her with assault and battery and injury to personal property, dated Nov. 13. She was given a Dec. 11 court date.
• Sergio Rodriguez, 23, of Winston-Salem, was stopped on West Pine Street Nov. 19. He was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in Stokes County court Aug. 3. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Nov. 23 court date in Danbury.
• Christopher William Robbins, 29, of Independence, Virginia, was stopped on Old U.S. 52 on Nov. 20. He was served warrants for two counts of possession of stolen goods, dated Sept. 6 in Guilford County. He also was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in Ashe County court July 16. He was given a $55,000 secured bond with court dates to be determined.
On Feb. 19 he faces felony extradition as a fugitive from another state.
On Feb. 23 he or his attorney will be in Sparta to face charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, reckless driving, failure to stop for siren/lights, and resisting an officer.
On Feb. 25 in Ashe County he faces felony fleeing to elude arrest and failure to stop for siren/lights.
• Brandon Duane Johnson, 34, of Mayberry Avenue, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Nov. 20, charging him with assault, communicating threats and injury to personal property, dated Nov. 16.
• Jackson Luis Jose Guzman, 19, of Reely Cook Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 21 for failure to appear in court Nov. 10. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.
• Brandi Dawn Snow, 34, of Siloam Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 21 for failure to appear in Randolph County court Nov. 3. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date in Asheboro.
On March 1 in Dobson she faces felony charges of sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug, and two counts of maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.
On March 24 she faces possession of marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and drug paraphernalia charges.
• Satin Jalynn Olson, 24, of Ennice, was served a criminal summons on Prison Camp Road in Dobson Nov. 22, charging her with assault with a deadly weapon in Alleghany County on Sept. 29. She was given a Jan. 8 court date in Sparta.