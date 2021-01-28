An end to wet trend in area?

Staff Report

After coming off a year when precipitation was 44 % above normal in the Mount Airy area and the second-highest amount on record occurred, could a drier trend be in store?

So far during January, as of Wednesday afternoon, precipitation has been less than usual, according to personnel at F.G. Doggett Water Plant, the city’s official weather-monitoring station.

A total of 2.33 inches had been measured there at that point. With the month ending Sunday it is unlikely the January total will surpass the all-time average output locally for the first month of the year, 3.72 inches.

December, however, was a different story, based on a monthly breakdown from the water plant.

Precipitation nearly hit the 5-inch mark — 4.99 to be exact — which exceeded the average precipitation for December locally of 3.74 inches.

That wet trend dominated the weather in 2020, when Mount Airy received 69.68 inches of precipitation, which was 21.32 inches — or 44 % — above normal for the year here (48.36).

Since local weather statistics have been kept, beginning in 1924, last year’s output was exceeded only by the 69.96 inches logged at the water plant for 2003.

The 2020 total was just .28 of an inch shy of that all-time city record. Showers accompanying tropical storm activity have been given as the reason.

December contributed to that trend by supplying 10 total days of measurable precipitation, with the highest amount for a single day — 1.45 inches — noted on Christmas Day.

Last month’s precipitation picture also included an inch of snowfall on Dec. 24 to provide a rare white Christmas.

Fog was observed on three days during December.

Slightly cooler

Temperature-wise, December was a little on the cold side, water plant stats show.

The mercury averaged 38.5 degrees here last month, compared to the usual December average in Mount Airy of 39.3.

This was partly due to a low reading for the month of 13 degrees, logged on Dec. 27.

On the other end of the scale, a relatively balmy 67 degrees on Dec. 14 took high-temperature honors for the 31-day period.

Frost was observed on 10 days during December.