Two groups hosting Pilot-area sock drive

January 27, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By Dean Palmer Special to the News

Pilot Mountain resident Donna Sutphin is a member of both the Pilot Mountain VFW Auxiliary Post 9436 and the Whitaker Chapel United Methodist Church Women’s Group The groups will be joining to host the February and March sock drives.She noted that area help organizations see a constant need for socks. “Both groups are enthusiastic about joining forces to be able to accomplish more,” she said. (File photo)

Two groups from the Pilot Mountain area will be teaming up in February and March for a pair of sock drives, with proceeds to be distributed to the homeless and those with need in the area.

The Pilot Mountain VFW Auxiliary Post 9436 and the Whitaker Chapel United Methodist Church Women’s Group will be joining forces to host two Saturday sock drives, scheduled for Feb. 20 and March 20.

Both drives will be held from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of Cousin Gary’s Restaurant on Key Street in Pilot Mountain. In the event of inclement weather, each drive will be moved forward one week to Feb. 27 and March 27 respectively, with time and location remaining the same.

Volunteers from both organizations will be on hand collecting donated new socks for men, women and youth. Donations will also be accepted and will be used to purchase additional pairs of the most needs sizes of socks.

Donna Sutphin is a member of both sponsoring groups and is helping to organize the project.

“We’re trying to get an early start on promoting this effort,” Sutphin said. “That will allow people to shop for bargains and hopefully some people will be able to work out some bulk donations as well.”

“We’ve already had one local textile industry donate over 250 pairs,” she noted. “That’s the kind of momentum we’re hoping to create by starting early. We’re hoping and praying that we’ll be able to collect enough to meet some needs for all of these worthy organizations.”

After collection, socks will be distributed to area locations such as The Shepherd’s House, Workforce Unlimited, local schools and several other organizations which are equipped to use the donations to meet needs in the community.

To assure safety and in keeping with state government mandates, socks will be collected on each day using a drive-through format. Volunteers wearing masks and gloves will collect donated socks from vehicles. As necessary, socks will then be separated and bagged by individual pairs to help with safe dispersal.

“We want to thank Cousin Gary’s for allowing us to use the parking lot,” Sutphin said. “They’re always good about helping out whenever they’re needed. They’re an asset to the community.”

Allowing a month between each drive, Sutphin said, should allow the groups time to assess the success of the first drive and, with input from the organizations receiving the socks, place additional focus during the second drive on filling gaps and meeting specific needs.

“In looking for ways to help in our community,” Sutphin said, “we had seen and heard that socks were a primary need. They’re something that can’t be recycled and at many of these places the people who are needing help is always changing. There’s a constant demand.”

“Both groups are enthusiastic about joining forces to be able to accomplish more,” she continued. “We feel happy and blessed to be able to help with a need in our community while staying safe and following guidelines.”

“We want to invite everyone to come out and show their support for our community through this worthy cause,” VFW Auxiliary Post 9436 President Margie Nichols said.

For more information on either sock drive, please contact Nichols at 336-351-3413 or Sutphin at 336-416-4230.