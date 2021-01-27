City schools part of pilot bus program

DOBSON — County officials have received a report from Surry County Schools explaining its building needs across 18 campuses.

During discussions about a new county jail, the Surry County Board of Commissioners has frequently mentioned the need for work at the three high schools. However, paying for a jail and three school renovations would put a hefty burden on taxpayers.

Therefore, all the discussions among the board and with consultants Doug and Andrew Carter have revolved around the questions of: How much debt can the county reasonably handle? When can it take on new projects?

A round number thrown out at board meetings for the sake of planning has been $20 million for each high school: East Surry, North Surry and Surry Central.

However, the facility needs report submitted by the county shows a much higher figure in its wish list. For the three schools the report lists a total sum of $111.8 million, almost $52 million above long-range planning figures.

A county official speaking late last week said that the needs summary is what the schools would like to have, but is not an obligation on the county board. Like the gym project at Elkin High School, the commissioners have final say in how much of the project can be done at a given time to keep the debt at a manageable level.

In November, the Carters came before the board to talk about latest estimates on debt and time frames for work. They said if the county moves forward with the jail project and one high school renovation (based on $20 million), then the soonest it would be reasonable to do another high school would be four years away in 2025. Then the third school would be 10 years from now in 2031.

Any increase in cost for the first school project would push out the start date of the second and third projects. If the jail project comes in under the $51.2 million the Carters used, then the second and third school projects could be moved up a year or two.

Why is the school district seeking so much money for the three schools?

All three schools were originally constructed in the same time frame: between 1958-61.

While some repairs and new construction have taken place on the campuses, some of the buildings are six decades old and need work.

East Surry

East Surry’s main building was completed in 1961. The agricultural building followed in 1965. Wing Two was finished in 1976. The science wing is the newest building, finished in 2000 and listed as still in good condition.

The school is listed with renovation needs of $20.9 million. That doesn’t include new construction school officials are hoping to get for an expansion.

Over the past few years, the district has been slowly acquiring land next to the west side of the campus. With the north, south and east sides of the school with no room to expand, going west was the only option. Now the school system would like to use that land for its intended purpose.

So far East Surry has built a small parking lot next to the gym to ease the burden of parking all the way over at the football field and walking down.

On the needs survey, the school lists a desire for an auxiliary gym. At 6,500 square feet, the estimated cost is $2.1 million. The report also suggests a new cafeteria at $1.2 million and kitchen space at $727,000. All told, the new construction sheet comes to $13.65 million.

Add in a request for new furniture, kitchen appliances and equipment, and media center equipment, the total cost is listed at $36.2 million.

North Surry

North Surry’s main building was finished in 1958. The ag building was constructed in 1963, and the third wing in 1965. The vocational building — known by many alumni as the “new wing” — was finished in 1970. The fieldhouse next to the football field was done in 1976.

All five buildings are listed in poor condition with unsatisfactory handicap accessibility.

Major renovations are listed as $17.88 million, with lighter renovations at $3.97 million. With contingencies and fees, the renovations are listed at $29.1 million.

Some of the big expenses include a need to regrade and pave areas of the driveway and parking lot, roof replacement, removal of asbestos, a new fire alarm system and a new intercom/alert system.

As is the case with East Surry the new construction request seeks an auxiliary gym at a cost of $2.1 million. The report also mentions a need to expand the media center/library as well as wire the building for current computer/technology needs.

The final tally comes to $38 million.

Surry Central

Surry Central’s main building was finished in 1960. The ag building was constructed in 1964, and the third wing in 1965. The vocational building — known by many alumni as the “new wing” — was finished in 1970. The fourth wing/fieldhouse was done in 1976.

The science wing was finished in 2000 and is the only building listed in good condition with handicap compliance.

The needs report doesn’t list any new construction, but the renovations tab comes to $37.6 million. This includes major renovations of $15.6 million and moderate work of $4.1 million.

Included are a roof replacement, asbestos removal, parking lot resurfacing, grading/drainage around the sports fields/practice fields, a new canopy over outdoor walkways, and removal of an old underground fuel tank and replacing with a new one.

Others

While the high schools are the biggest needs right now, the report also lists areas where the other 14 campuses could use work. Those renovations are listed at $41.1 million with an expansion at Flat Rock adding another $2.05 million.

The largest of these is Gentry Middle School, which was constructed in 1976 and is listed in fair condition with partial handicap accessibility. The list includes $8.1 million for interior renovations, $2.1 million for a new HVAC system, around $950,000 for new lighting and computer/technology needs, and $475,000 for exterior masonry and other upkeep.

Because Gentry is contained in one area instead of being spread out like the high schools, the project suggests $540,000 for temporary pods to house classes or store equipment during renovations.

Franklin, Dobson and Mountain Park elementary schools were not listed as they have been undergoing their renovations/expansions over the past couple of years.