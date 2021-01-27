Police reports

• A stranded-motorist incident has led to a Mount Airy man being charged with a felony drug violation, according to city police reports.

Charles Edward Walker III, 29, of 205 Lisa Lane, was encountered by officers late Friday night on Franklin Road at N.C. 89, where he allegedly attempted to pass a controlled substance to a passenger in the 2006 Nissan Altima involved. Walker subsequently was placed under arrest on charges of possession of heroin, a felony, along with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.

He was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Martin Joseph Nichols, 58, of 721 Spring St., was charged with driving while impaired Friday after he was encountered in the area of the Golden Corral restaurant in reference to the investigation of a traffic crash involving a 2001 Ford Focus he was operating. Testing revealed a blood-alcohol level of .09%, police records state, slightly above the legal driving limit of .08%.

Nichols is free on a $500 unsecured bond to appear in District Court on March 1.

• The Aldi supermarket on State Street was the scene of a larceny on Jan. 18, when unspecified grocery items were taken by an unknown suspect.

• Police learned on Jan. 15 that a case involving a “larceny of chose in action” had occurred on Greystone Lane, where a known individual is said to taken a personal check from the mailbox of Eleanor Thompson Burleson, who lives at that address. The value of the check involved, from a BB&T account and containing Burleson’s name, was not disclosed.

Larceny of chose in action involves the felonious theft of any bank note, check or other order for the payment of money issued by or drawn on a bank. The case on Greystone Lane was still under investigation at last report.