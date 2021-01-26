County reaches 6,000 COVID cases, 100+ deaths

It took almost ten months from the March start of the COVID-19 pandemic for Surry County to cross the 5,000-case barrier. It only took another 16 days for the county to hit the next milestone, with the 6,000th confirmed case being recorded over the weekend.
The county also recently crossed another grim milestone — the 100th COVID-19 death, experienced last week. As of Wednesday, the county had recorded 6,097 total cases, with 107 deaths.
Those alarming numbers have mirrored a continuing wave of cases across the nation. Nationwide there have been more than 25 million confirmed cases with 421,000 deaths, making the United States the worst-hit nation in the world. No other nation has recorded even half that total, according to the independent website worldometers.info.
Locally, numbers have level off some, after hitting more than 100 new cases a day several times after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Surry County saw one of its lowest new case daily totals in months on Wednesday, when the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recorded just 15 new cases.
Still, the daily average over the previous 14 days was at 60, a figure too high for the tastes of local officials.
“COVID-19 cases are still coming in steadily and consistently,” said Maggie Simmons, assistant health director with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center. “We have not noticed a significant decrease in the number of cases, as we are still very much experiencing critical community spread.”
Officials with Northern Regional Hospital said they’ve seen a drop in overall cases, although the number of critically ill have kept the intensive care and step-down units full. At that time, all of the hospital’s 10 ICU beds were filled, six with COVID-19 patients, and the entire step-down unit was full, including seven COVID patients, according to Director of Marketing Ashly Lancaster.
All totaled, there were 24 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, which was a lower figure than has been experienced in recent weeks, although the emergency department was still filling up at times.
“Emergency department levels have remained steady and we are still having instances of having to hold some patients while they wait on an available room or transfer,” she said.
Vaccine
On the vaccine front, Surry County Health and Nutrition Center had administered approximately 3,200 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by the weekend.
”We are strictly following the newest groupings required by NC DHHS,” Simmons said.”We are currently only administering vaccine to Group 1: Health Care Workers and Long-Term Care Staff and Residents and Group 2: Older Adults (65+).”
Next on the list will be frontline essential workers, followed by adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness, and then the vaccinations will be opened up to everyone else. There is no schedule when those later groups may be able to begin getting the vaccine.
Simmons said the county’s allocation of vaccine doses varies from week to week, and the health department clinics are by appointment only.
“We are asking citizens to complete the online survey or call 336-401-8400, choosing option 8, to place their names on the list. Once a person’s name is on the list health department staff will reach out to them to gather more information. We will use this information to make appointments as we receive vaccine and as they are due according to the groupings.“
The online survey can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/22CBXKF