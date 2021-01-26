City approves its part of Pilot water deal

It’s official: All three local governmental bodies involved with a project for Mount Airy to supply water to Pilot Mountain have signed off on an amended plan needed for that.
The updated proposal resulted from construction costs for a 12-inch line connecting the two municipalities being higher than anticipated. This prompted Pilot Mountain officials to borrow additional money for the $5.3 million project other than $1.95 million originally planned, as part of a three-way agreement forged about two years ago.
Instead of annual payback costs of $32,500 for Pilot, Mount Airy and Surry County — which also is participating — the three will pay $56,584 during the 20-year life of the loan.
“No problem” was the collective response of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners when it became the last of the local governmental units to approve the amended plan during a meeting last Thursday night in a vote that was unanimous.
“We will recover our additional costs,” Commissioner Tom Koch said regarding the fact that Mount Airy will come out ahead in the long run due to selling water to Pilot Mountain — apparently forever based on the latter’s diminishing capacity to serve itself.
“The town of Pilot Mountain’s water plant needed major upgrades,” Mount Airy City Engineer Mitch Williams said Thursday of the reason for the water-extension project coming into play a couple of years ago.
In response to a question from Koch, Williams said the city now has a water-production capacity of 8.5 million gallons per day, but only 2.3 million are being used.
“We need to sell,” Commissioner Ron Niland, who also is serving as mayor pro tem, said of embracing opportunities to market that surplus to communities such as Pilot Mountain — despite the higher expenses surrounding that under the amended plan.
“This is not a huge number,” Niland said of the annual payback difference between $32,500 and $56,584.
Mount Airy already has been selling water in recent years to the town of Dobson and areas of southern Virginia.
The updated pact for the line extension to Pilot Mountain — from the present end of the city system in the Holly Springs Church Road area to the town’s near Tom’s Creek — includes the potential for Pilot to buy more water than planned.
A 15% penalty had been included in the initial agreement for amounts it used over a daily cap of 1 million gallons, which has now been increased to no more than 2 million daily.
Williams said he doubts that much will be used, although Pilot Mountain officials agree with the idea of being able to accommodate additional growth around town which would require extra water.
The total project cost of $5.3 million includes the low construction bid from the Smith-Rowe firm of Mount Airy of about $4.49 million, plus engineering fees, easement-acquisition costs and a contingency fund to cover unforeseen expenses.
It was not clear Tuesday when work on the water line will begin.
“I am not 100% sure, but I would guess sometime this spring,” Pilot Mountain Town Manager Michael Boaz advised.
“We are still finalizing all the details.”
Board appointment
In other business Thursday night, the city commissioners reappointed a member to the governing board of the city housing authority.
The present term of Sammy Gray Parker as a commissioner for the authority will expire on Feb. 16 and fellow members of the group asked that he be reappointed.
Parker was approved by the city council for a new five-year term that will end on Feb. 16, 2026.
The authority oversees the operation of Mount Airy’s federally funded public-housing facilities.
