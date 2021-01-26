Pike, Army celebrate new partnership

January 26, 2021 John Peters II Business, News 0

Members of the East Surry High School Army JROTC post the colors for the ceremony. (Submitted photo)

<p>From left, James Simpson, Pike Enterprises Manager of Talent Acquisition and Veterans Affairs; James Banner, Senior Vice President of Administration; Mitchell Hardy, Director of Employee Relations, Recruiting, and Leadership Development; Lieutenant Colonel Kensandra Mack, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Commander; and Command Sergeant Major Thomas Putman, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Command Sergeant Major, pose for photographs. (Submitted photo)</p>

From left, James Simpson, Pike Enterprises Manager of Talent Acquisition and Veterans Affairs; James Banner, Senior Vice President of Administration; Mitchell Hardy, Director of Employee Relations, Recruiting, and Leadership Development; Lieutenant Colonel Kensandra Mack, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Commander; and Command Sergeant Major Thomas Putman, Raleigh Recruiting Battalion Command Sergeant Major, pose for photographs. (Submitted photo)

<p>Captain Joel Barba, Winston Salem Company Commander, addresses those gathered for the Pike Enterprises ceremony. (Submitted photo)</p>

Captain Joel Barba, Winston Salem Company Commander, addresses those gathered for the Pike Enterprises ceremony. (Submitted photo)

Pike Enterprises, LLC was recently selected to participate in the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success Program.

Program partners sign an agreement to provide job interviews and potential employment to separating soldiers. Interviews are guaranteed to program soldiers upon completion of their training and/or first term of service, provided all other requirements are met.

As part of this program, military occupational specialties are matched with civilian jobs. Army reservists and Army National Guard soldiers are eligible to interview immediately upon completion of training.

“The program provides America’s youth with an opportunity to serve their country, while they prepare for their future,” the Mount Airy-based Pike Enterprises said in a release about the program. “Soldiers learn technical skills required by industry and selected government agencies; along with work ethics, teamwork, communication, and leadership during their enlistment in the United States Army.”

The company, along with Army officials, held a ceremony last week to commemorate the partnership.