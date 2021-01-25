East Surry HOSA delivers goodies to hospital

January 25, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Krystal Whittington, left, the NA II/Unit Clerk in ICU at Northern Regional Hospital, and Carol Porey, house supervisor, pose for a photo when receiving food delivered by the East Surry High School HOSA chapter.

Tessa Shelton, the PCT II/Unit Clerk in the Step Down Unit, poses for a photo with a cart loaded with food from Chick-Fil-A, delivered by the East Surry High School HOSA chapter.

One of the goodie bags made by the East Surry High School HOSA club and given to staff members at Northern Regional Hospital.

The East Surry High School HOSA chapter recently did its part to help those who are on the local front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group delivered breakfast from Chick-Fil-A, dinner from 13 Bones, and goody bags to the ICU staff at Northern Regional Hospital recent.