Pilot man charged in DC insurrection

January 23, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

Last week, North Carolina joined the growing list of states who are home to the insurrectionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, attempting to undermine the election of Joe Biden to president.

And the first such arrest in North Carolina centered around a local resident.

Christopher Raphael Spencer, of Pilot Mountain, was taken into custody by the FBI without incident in Kernersville, according to information released by the law enforcement agency.

He appeared in general court in Greensboro on Tuesday, charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds; and obstruction of justice.

According to authorities, Spencer was among the crowd who stormed the Capitol building as Congress was inside, ready to certify the Electoral College votes that would officially recognize Joe Biden as the rightfully elected president of the United States.

The crowd sent Capitol Police scrambling to move Vice President Mike Pence and congressional members to safety, while attempting to hold off the crowd. Many of those involved were armed, and some had even given voice to plans to kidnap and execute some of the U.S. officials.

More than 100 of insurrectionists have been arrested in the weeks since, and federal authorities are searching for hundreds more.

Spencer was released after processing, his case continued. As a condition of his release, he has been ordered to remain at home; to not travel outside the middle district of North Carolina; to not have possession of a firearm or other “destructive device;” and has been given strict orders not to have anything to do with or go to Washington, D.C.