Shelton mourned at city meeting

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Town officials have approved the low bid for work on a water service contract, but the price is higher than expected.

The Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners met Monday night to approve a few items related to the interconnect water project between the town and the city of Mount Airy.

The estimate on the cost of connecting to the city’s water supply was listed as $3.9 million during last spring’s budget workshop. However, the lowest bid came in at nearly $4.5 million.

It was 11 months ago in February 2020 when Pilot commissioners voted to buy water from Mount Airy over attempting to repair the town’s own aging water treatment plant.

County Commissioner Van Tucker, who covers Pilot as part of his East District, said in October 2019 that the project boiled down to the town having a crumbling infrastructure that would make it more expensive to do repairs than connect to Mount Airy’s existing water line that extends southeast to Holly Springs.

At that 2019 meeting, County Manager Chris Knopf said the cost to connect Pilot to Mount Airy could be close to $2 million. Splitting the cost three ways between the county and two municipalities, the county’s share would be around $650,000.

However, when the town opened the sealed bids late last year, six of the seven companies wrote in their paperwork that just running the 12” water main that required 29,900 feet (5.7 miles) would cost more than $2 million by itself.

That wouldn’t include many expensive extras such as eight times the line will have a stream crossing and once when it has to cross under U.S. 52; those expenses alone add half a million dollars to the bid.

There there are regularly spaced fire hydrants to place along the route, valves and smaller joint water lines.

Six of the seven bids came in at more than $5 million. Mount Airy’s Smith-Rowe came in as the low bidder at about $4.49 million.

The bids were actually opened in November, according to Town Manager Michael Boaz, but the staff wanted to have McGill Consulting look over the bid to be sure it met all needs and to have time to prepare a contract for the commissioners to approve.

Boaz said the board could tentatively approve the bid. And that tentative award is based on getting approval from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality and getting an additional loan amount to cover the increased expense from $3.9 million to $4.49 million, he added.

Commissioner Dwight Atkins, who was mayor when the town was looking at the cost of repairing its plant, asked about the cost sharing on the project.

“Our responsibility is for one-third of that amount?” he asked.

“Sort of,” answered Boaz. For the estimate of $3.9 million, half the project cost would have been covered by a grant and half by a 0% interest loan. Then the town would have been responsible for one-third of the loan. He said if the formula remains the same, then the town’s updated annual loan payment will be $56,683.

However, with the lowest bid almost $600,000 higher, the town has to check with Mount Airy, Surry County and the state to update agreements and the loan approval.

The commissioners then voted to approve the Smith-Rowe bid, contingent on getting the state approval on the project and higher loan.

• Next the town board approved an updated agreement with Mount Airy on purchasing water.

The previous agreement had the town paying $2.84 per 1,000 gallons, with a range of no less than 100,000 gallons and a cap of 1 million gallons.

Boaz said Commissioner Scott Needham requested checking with Mount Airy to increase that top number to 2 million gallons. There is a 15% penalty for gallons above 1 million, and Needham said he wanted to have room to grow in case the town has greater customer need in the future.

• Commissioner Atkins asked about a note in the agenda packet about street repairs.

“When I run in town I notice so many of our streets are just torn all to pieces,” said Atkins. He asked Boaz if he knew when repairs might take place.

“Public Works has ordered some cold patch, which is stuff that’s not hot asphalt. You put it in the hole and it hardens up,” said the town manager. “We’re going to be putting that out as soon as it comes in. We ordered a pallet of it for filling in some of the potholes.”

“And then the DOT is ready to go as soon as asphalt plants open (in warmer weather),” he added, referring to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

He said the town needs the cold patch in case of inclement weather before the DOT comes in the spring. If the town has to plow snow off the streets, those bad spots can get much worse.

• Mayor Cockerham said he wanted to make sure the public knows about the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

“If you are 75 or older, or in a high-risk group, it’s very important you get yourself on the list for the COVID vaccine with the county health department,” he said.

People can go to the website for the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center to sign up and answer some basic questions about their personal risk factors, he explained.

“We’re hoping to get our first responders here in Pilot Mountain vaccinated soon so they can be protected as well,” Cockerham said.

• The mayor said that Facebook always asks people if they would like to set up a fundraiser for their birthdays. He decided to do, even if it only accumulated $20 for a good cause.

He chose Surry Medical Ministries as his charity, and he was surprised when donations rolled in up to $1,600.

• The town’s ABC store continues to have big sales increases over the year before.

Boaz said that for December 2019 sales were $164,549. Then for December 2020 ABC chairman Billy Pell reported sales of $255,094, an increase of 35.5%.

“That’s great: a quarter of a million dollars in one month,” said Boaz.

“Every dollar earned there is a dollar that our taxpayers aren’t having to pay for town services,” agreed Cockerham.