Mount Airy Police Reports

• An Ararat man was charged Tuesday with filing a false report of a vehicular break-in, according to Mount Airy Police Department records.

Kenneth Dale Marion, 67, of 263 Loblolly Lane, told police that items had been stolen Monday from his 1989 Ford Ranger pickup while at Olympia Family Restaurant on Linville Road. The list included Medicare, Medicaid and AARP cards; assorted medications; and a Ziploc lunch bag.

Police records do not indicate how the report filed by Marion allegedly was determined to be false or the apparent motivation for that. The case is set for the March 1 session of Surry District Court.

• The theft of a tank filled with propane was discovered Tuesday at a U.S. Postal Service facility in the 1000 block of West Pine Street. The monetary loss was listed as $800.

• Jerry Wayne McCall, 49, of 409 Franklin St.-D, was arrested Sunday at a location on West Pine Street at Pine Street in reference to the investigation of a traffic crash and charged with driving while impaired and a stop sign violation.

Testing revealed McCall to have a blood-alcohol content of .20 percent, police records state, and he was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond. McCall, who was operating a 2012 Toyota Camry, is facing a Feb. 15 appearance in District Court.

• The Aldi grocery store on State Street was the scene of a larceny on Jan. 14, when four steaks with a total value of $44 were taken by an unknown suspect.

• A case involving the obtaining of property by false pretense was reported on Jan. 13, involving a known individual providing a check to a landlord which had been written on a closed account. The victim of the crime was identified as Bark and Meow Pet Spa on North Main Street downtown.

The value of the check was not disclosed.