Surry County Sheriff Reports

January 21, 2021 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Kenneth Paul Rupert, 41, of Claudville, Virginia, was arrested Nov. 10 at the corner of Franklin Road and Fancy Gap Road. He was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Oct. 14 on five misdemeanor charges. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Dec. 16 court date.

• Victoria Renea Dalton, 36, of Cana, Virginia, was also served Nov. 10 at the corner of Franklin and Fancy Gap roads. She was served two warrants charging her with larceny, dated April 2016. She was released without bond with a Dec. 4 court date.

• Danielle Elizabeth Johnson, 34, of Old U.S. 601, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 11 for failure to appear in court Nov. 6. She was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Jan. 15 court date.

• Mesha Garris Hearn, 46, of Lakeview Drive, State Road, was served an order for arrest Nov. 11 for failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date.

• Donald Ray Hayslip, 38, of Allred Mill Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 12 for failure to appear in court previously on eight misdemeanor charges. He was given a $31,800 secured bond and a Nov. 16 court date.

• Francisco Rivera Rodriguez, 60, of Locust Ridge Road, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 12 for the Mount Airy Police Department, charging him with assault on a government employee/officer, dated the day before. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Nov. 23 court date.

• Jessica Ann Cheek, 30, of Yadkinville, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court earlier that day. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.

• Gloria Dawn Settle, 40, of North Wilkesboro, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two misdemeanor charges. She was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.

• Jesse Randall Staples, 30, of Overton Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two misdemeanor charges. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 11 court date.

• Charles Edward Danley, 43, of Toast Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 13 for failure to appear in court Oct. 30. He was given a $300 cash bond and a Dec. 18 court date.

• Sarah Leigh Sawyers, 46, of Roaring Gap, was served an order for arrest Nov. 14, charging her with failure to pay Alleghany County court costs/fines, dated June 2019. She was given a $315 secured bond and a Jan. 26 court date in Sparta.

• Walter Alexander Galyean, 52, of Greasy Run Road, Lowgap, was served warrants Nov. 15 from the N.C. Highway Patrol, charging him with hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident; reckless driving with wanton disregard for safety; and assault with a deadly weapon. All were dated Nov. 10. No bond amount was listed; he has a court date Feb. 5.

• Tammy Collins Denny, 62, of Reid Denny Way, Pilot Mountain, was served an order for arrest Nov. 16 for failure to appear in court Nov. 5 on two misdemeanor charges. She was given a $500 cash bond and a Dec. 3 court date.

• Mason Alexander Blevins, 27, of Winston-Salem, was served an order for arrest Nov. 16 for failure to appear in court Oct. 5. He was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Dec. 7 court date.

• Charlie Hayslip Quesinberry, 58, of Fireside Lane, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 17, charging her with second-degree trespassing, dated that day. She was given a Dec. 14 court date.