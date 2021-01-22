Somber procession

Area residents, officials honor Shelton

By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Fire trucks and rescue squads line an overpass as the ambulance carrying John Shelton’s body rides north on U.S. 52, Pilot Mountain rising in the background.

Surry County Sheriff’s Office officials stand somberly as the ambulance carrying the body of John Shelton passes by.

A long procession of police cars, fire trucks, and rescue squad vehicles follow the vehicle carrying the remains of John Shelton, as he is driven back to Mount Airy.

A crowd of local residents stand quietly, while an EMS worker stands at attention, as the vehicle carrying the body of longtime EMS Director John Shelton passes by.

Hundreds of people — civilians, law enforcement, and EMS officials — lined local highways Wednesday in a show of respect for long-time EMS Director John Shelton, as his remains were brought back to Mount Airy.

Shelton died in his home on Sunday, and his body had been taken to Raleigh for an autopsy.

Wednesday afternoon, as he was brought back to his hometown, he was accompanied by a lengthy procession of law enforcement cars, ambulances, fire trucks, and other EMS vehicles. Along the way, people clustered on the roadsides — some waving American flags at the procession — and traffic stopped in adjoining roads as drivers paused to allow the procession to proceed toward his hometown.

No cause of death has been released for Shelton, who was 67 at the time of his passing. His career in local EMS spanned nearly 44 years, from the time he became a paramedic in 1977. He rose through the ranks quickly, being named as EMS director in 1985. He had also become the Surry County medical examiner, as well as earning certification in so many disciplines of EMS work he was often sought out for his expertise by others in the state.

“(Shelton) Executed his duties with extreme professionalism and dedication. … He always demanded excellence of his staff. … If you called 911 you knew the best was coming, because Johnny instilled perfection,” said Mark Marion, Surry County Board of Commissioners chairman, during a board meeting Wednesday night.

Marion and the other commissioners expressed shock and sorrow at his passing, remarking on how good of a friend he had been, how caring of a man he was for others, and marveling at the level of expertise he had achieved in his field.