Surry man gets 20 years in child porn case

January 21, 2021 John Peters II News 0
Staff report

Wood

GREENSBORO – A Mount Airy man who sent a child pornography video to an individual he believed to be a 13-year-old girl was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this week.

Walter Clifton Wood, 44, was sentenced eight months after he pleaded guilty — on May 12 — to transportation of child pornography. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles to 20 years of imprisonment followed by 15 years of supervised release, all stemming from a series of 2018 incidents.

Beginning in May 2018, Wood chatted online with an individual purporting to be a 13-year-old girl, but who was actually an undercover detective with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, according to information released by the office of Matthew G.T. Martin, United States attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina.

”Wood repeatedly directed the conversation to topics of a sexual nature and encouraged the purported 13-year-old to engage in sex acts,” Martin’s office said in a written statement. “Twice during the communication, once in May and again in July 2018, Wood sent a video depicting an adult engaging in a sex act with a 12-year-old girl. Wood was arrested on July 27, 2018, in Surry County and has been in custody since.”

When investigators with Homeland Security Investigations reviewed Wood’s phones they discovered more than 75 child pornography images and videos. They also learned that Wood had engaged in an extended and sexually inappropriate online relationship with an actual minor from approximately May 2014 to June 2015.

In March 2019 Capt. Scott Hudson, of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, said 58 charges had been filed against Wood for third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

This case was investigated by the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office with support from Homeland Security Investigations and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. All are members of the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office undercover operation that snared Wood also resulted in 17 other arrests and, to date, 13 convictions in state and federal courts.

Former Alamance County Sheriff’s Office ICAC investigator Zachary M. Neefe developed and executed the operation. During its course, he was assisted by Homeland Security Special Agent Cory E. Brant, Special Agent Jessie G. Foster, and computer forensic analyst Mark Vincenc.

— — —

Wood has multiple convictions on his record.

In 2012 he was convicted of larceny and received probation and a suspended sentence.

In 2009 he was convicted of two counts of driving while license revoked, two counts of possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia, no car insurance, no car inspection and no current car registration. He received probation and a suspended sentence.

In June 2007 he was convicted of larceny, possession of stolen goods, drug paraphernalia, assault on an officer, resisting arrest, and driving while license revoked.

He was given a split sentence of active and suspended terms. He also was credited with time spent in the county jail awaiting trial.

Two months later in August 2007 he was convicted of larceny, larceny of gasoline, driving while license revoked, and no car insurance. He was again given a split sentence and credit for time served.

In 2001 he was convicted of possession of marijuana, two counts of driving without a license, no vehicle registration, and two counts of “other misdemeanant.” He spent four months in prison.