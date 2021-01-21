County approves Pilot water project

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Jessica Montgomery, public works director, speaks to the county board about a service contract for roof inspections.

DOBSON — County officials have agreed to pay an extra $200,000 to cover rising construction costs to run a water line from Mount Airy to Pilot Mountain.

The Town of Pilot Mountain had previously gotten an estimate for $3.9 million to run a 12-inch water main nearly six miles from Holly Springs to the town’s existing water plant on the northwest side of the municipality.

However, bids came in higher than expected, with all but one topping $5 million. Mount Airy’s Smith-Rowe came in as the low bidder at about $4.49 million.

That would put the project nearly $600,000 higher than expected. A previous agreement between Pilot Mountain, Mount Airy and Surry County had the three bodies splitting a zero-interest loan evenly. If that agreement stands, then each one takes on an extra $200,000.

The Pilot Mountain Board of Commissioners voted its approval of the extra costs last week. The Surry County Board of Commissioners gave its approval (somewhat grudgingly) on Tuesday. And the city board was expected to take the matter up at its Thursday session.

Pilot Town Manager Michael Boaz explained to his board last week that Pilot had received a grant to cover $1.95 million and the interest-free loan for the other $1.95 million — but that was based on the old estimate of $3.9 million from more than a year ago.

Commissioner Van Tucker, who represents Pilot Mountain as part of the East District, asked what the county had previously thought would be its obligation.

County Manager Chris Knopf said the county had agreed to $650,000 as had Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain. The new deal would raise that to more than $1.1 million.

Tucker said, “That is a heck of a significant increase.” He asked why the bid came in so much higher than expected.

Knopf referred to an email that Boaz sent to him.

“First, we added several thousand feet of line to the project so that we could avoid a property owner that refused to give us easement for the water line,” wrote Boaz.

“Second, there was a longer than usual time between when the original budget was developed and when the project was bid,” Boaz continued. “During this time there were the normal expected prices increases” as well as supply chain uncertainty related to the pandemic.

Another reason is that the town thought that a lot of those miles along Old U.S. 52 would be using the N.C. Department of Transportation’s right-of-way along the road.

“Unfortunately, N.C. DOT has no recorded right-of-way along Old U.S. 52,” Boaz said.

This led to the town negotiating to pay for rights on a set cost per linear foot.

On Thursday morning, Boaz shed some extra light on the numbers that may have seem confusing at the county meeting.

The numbers discussed at Tuesday’s meeting seemed to show the shared cost going from $650,000 to $1.1 million per government body. However, the smaller figure wasn’t taking into consideration many additional costs.

That $4.49 million from Smith-Rowe is just the construction costs from the contractor, according Boaz. That isn’t taking into consideration associated costs such as engineering fees, easement acquisition and a contingency fund.

Once all that is added together, the project will be budgeted at $5,345,000. Split three ways and paid off over 20 years, that comes to an annual payment by the county of $56,584.

Commissioner Larry Johnson reminded the county board that Smith-Rowe was far less than the others bidding on the project.

“Thank goodness we have a local contractor to do it,” said Johnson. He believes the water main will be prosperous for Surry County, helping Pilot Mountain, while also providing access to water for all the folks along the route who might want to tap on, too.

Tucker said that he wouldn’t vote against the project, despite the jump in cost. He said he knows the water line is much needed as the town’s own water plant has crumbling infrastructure and would be expensive to try to renovate.

After further discussion, the board voted unanimously in favor of the new agreement.

• On another spending matter, the commissioners approved more than $7,000 for a service contract related to keeping an eye on the roofs of government buildings.

Jessica Montgomery is the public works director, but also is acting as interim facilities director since Don Mitchell retired last summer. She appeared before the board with a contract with Weatherproofing Technologies Inc. and parent company Tremco.

Montgomery told the board that the county has worked with WTI on previous roofing projects and was impressed with the work.

“They have provided us with a general services proposal to provide inspections and maintenance of our roofing systems,” she said. “This proposal includes 13 facilities and 21 roof sections.”

She added, “As you are aware, roofing systems are very important to maintaining the life of a facility, and leaks can cause a lot of damage if left unrepaired or unnoticed.”

With the agreement, WTI would perform annual inspections of all 21 roof sections. And the company would be contacted in case of any leaks occurring so that it can review the incident and make recommendations on needed repairs, Montgomery said.

The cost would be $7,256 for the 13 buildings, an average of $558.

The divided costs would come out of each building’s annual budget, she said.

Commissioners Tucker asked if this was a one-year contract or would the county be obligated for longer.

Montgomery said this would be an annual contract, so if the county doesn’t think it is worthwhile, there is no long-term commitment.

The board then voted to approve the contract.

