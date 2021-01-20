Reality Tour gives up close look at drug addiction

January 20, 2021 John Peters II News 0

Children’s Center staff members Scott Cardwell and Kim Guarda act as the parents of a teen who died of a drug overdose at the Reality Tour. (Submitted photo)

<p>Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brandon Johnson and Captain Scott Hudson speak to families during the Reality Tour substance abuse prevention program. (Submitted photo)</p>

Surry County Sheriff’s Office Detective Brandon Johnson and Captain Scott Hudson speak to families during the Reality Tour substance abuse prevention program. (Submitted photo)

DOBSON — With substance use a rising problem in Surry and Yadkin counties, everyone is looking for a solution to the issue.

The Children’s Center of Northwest North Carolina hopes to be at least part of that solution and on Tuesday launched a new program with that goal in mind.

The Reality Tour is a substance abuse prevention program designed for youth ages 10 to 17 which began in Butler County, Pennsylvania, more than a decade ago. It is a product of the non-profit CANDLE Inc., and the Children’s Center is licensed to deliver the program.

It’s replicated in multiple states and Canada, but the Children’s Center is the first organization in North Carolina licensed to operate the program.

The single-session seminar includes a series of dramatic scenes which follow the life of a teen addicted to an illegal substance. The audience watches as the teen is arrested, sits in a jail cell and dies of an overdose.

They then take part in the teen’s funeral, filing past a casket provided by Gentry Funeral Services in which a mirror sits with a message on it.

“Don’t let this happen to you,” the message reads. Children’s Center staff hope youth take that message seriously.

“Our goal, in every program we have, is to help children and families,” said Executive Director Robin Testerman Beeson. “We hope this program helps those who attend make the right decision when faced with the choice to use a substance.”

While the program begins with the scenes, it also includes a more traditional method of delivery. In a classroom-like environment, youth, alongside their parents, learn about the effects of using drugs and alcohol and how important avoiding substance use is to the development of the teenage brain.

Parents and children, which included youth from both Surry and Yadkin counties, also got some tips in healthy communication at home.

However, those in attendance agreed the most impactful portions of the program came at the end, when they heard from some of those closest to the consequences of drug and alcohol addiction.

Thanks to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the program included a question-and-answer portion with two local law enforcement officers. Captain Scott Hudson and Detective Brandon Johnson answered questions about current drug trends and ways to identify substance use.

They also shared stories from their decades of experience in law enforcement – stories much like that of the teen portrayed in the dramatic scenes.

Hudson shared a story of a person with whom he began to work at the age of 8. He watched the child graduate from inhalants to harder drugs, eventually landing himself in prison for 25 years.

He also spoke of the role drug addiction plays in other crimes, ranging from homicides he has investigated to property crimes such as larceny.

Johnson warned those in attendance that one of the most common themes he and other law enforcement personnel are seeing is substances laced with fentanyl. A tiny amount of that drug can be deadly.

While they may wear handcuffs and carry guns, Hudson added that law enforcement officials are in the community to help. They are a resource one should be willing to call upon.

“If I went the rest of my career without arresting anybody, that would be fine with me,” explained Hudson. “I’d much rather put my arm around somebody and talk to them.”

The law enforcement interview was followed by the testimony of an addict in recovery. The Yadkin County resident who is now in his 40s said it was during childhood that he started using alcohol.

However, the habit would go on to consume the next few decades of his life.

“I think about all the money I spent,” he said, explaining that the only thing he thought about during those years of his life was drinking.

After three years of sobriety, he’s now turned his attention to repairing relationships harmed by his alcohol abuse, but he never loses track of his main goal.

“What’s most important to me now is my sobriety,” he said.

Beeson said she was happy with the way the first Reality Tour went. While the evening’s program only served four families, it has the capacity to serve many more in the new Adam L. Marion Resource Center once COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed or lifted.

“I’m very proud of our staff for putting this program together,” said Beeson. “It took a lot of coordination and hard work, but substance use is a major issue in our community. We want to be a part of the solution to that issue.”

While the tour took coordination from staff, it also took involvement from the community, added Beeson.

“We are so thankful to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, Surry County Emergency Medical Services and Gentry Funeral Services for making this program possible,” said Beeson. “Without the involvement of this ever-supportive community, this program isn’t possible.”

Additionally, Beeson said the center is thankful to have received funding for the program from Partners Behavioral Health through the Surry and Yadkin County Collaborative committees.

The center plans to hold its next Tour in March, with an exact date soon to be released.

Those interested in attending the Reality Tour or who would like more information regarding the program may contact program directors Andy Winemiller or Brian Thompson at 386-9144.