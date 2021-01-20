Surry County Sheriff Reports

January 19, 2021
Staff Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• Brandon Darrell Wilson, 23, of King, was served a criminal summons Nov. 5, charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Aug. 25. He was given a Nov. 23 court date.

He has a March 15 court date for two counts of this vehicle charge.

On Nov. 5 he faces an order for arrest for failure to appear in court. The charges that day will be felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Stephanie Ann Sifuentes, 45, of Stoney Knoll Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 5 for failure to appear in court in November 2019 on a misdemeanor charge. She was given a $15,000 secured bond and a Nov. 16 court date.

• Lorraine Wilson Ford, 60, of Deerfield Lane, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 6 for failure to appear in court Nov. 4 on a misdemeanor charge. She was given a $300 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.

• Felix Ocampo Mendoza, 36, of Hardin Mill Road, Dobson, was stopped on Old U.S. 601 in White Plains Nov. 6 and served an order for arrest from Yadkin County, charging him with violating a domestic violence protection order. He was placed in the county jail under no bond with a Nov. 10 court date in Yadkinville.

He next has a court appearance on this charge Feb. 9.

• Kimberly Dawn Reece, 37, of Bear Creek Church Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest Nov. 7 for failure to appear in court July 21 on eight misdemeanor counts. She was given a $25,000 secured bond and a Nov. 16 court date.

She has a Feb. 24 court date to face charges of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth, felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug and marijuana paraphernalia.

• Luis Oscar Montes Westerband, 23, of Ararat, Virginia, was served an order for arrest Nov. 7 for failure to appear in court Oct. 30 on a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $2,000 secured bond and a Nov. 13 court date.

He has a Feb. 12 court date in Jones County for charges of possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle, and three driving-related citations.

• Tyra Reynnan Jones, 19, of Old Toast Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 7 for failure to appear in court Sept. 18 on a misdemeanor charge. She was given a $10,000 secured bond and a Feb. 5 court date.

On that date she faces charges of false imprisonment and several driving offenses.

• Victor Hugo Ramirez, 29, of Heather Lane, Mount Airy, was served warrants Nov. 8 for the city of Durham, charging him with felony possession of a stolen firearm, dated Nov. 4, and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, dated Oct. 26. He was given a $12,000 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date in Durham.

He has a court appearance today on the gun larceny charge. On March 24 in Durham he faces a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

• Justin Robert Smith, 30, of Whitaker Road, Pinnacle, was served an order for arrest Nov. 8 for failure to appear in court Oct. 28 on a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $1,500 secured bond and a Nov. 18 court date.

He has a Feb. 2 appearance to face a charge of probation violation by being out of the county.

On March 1 he faces a charge of possession of a Schedule V controlled substance (medicine with a lower potential for dependency, such as codeine cough syrup).

• David O’Neal Campbell II, 33, of Pineview Drive, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 9 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on two misdemeanor charges. He was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 14 court date.

He has a March 1 court date for charges of driving while license revoked and failure to stop in a hit-and-run.

• Lisa Robertson Scales, 51, of Carter Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest Nov. 9 for failure to appear in court earlier that day on a misdemeanor charge. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Dec. 14 court date.

She has a March 8 court date for charges of speeding and having a fictitious or altered registration/plate.

• Cecil Wayne Kirkman, 63, of Blue Hollow Road, Mount Airy, was served a criminal summons Nov. 9, charging him with unauthorized use of a vehicle, dated Nov. 4. The complainant is Fay Arnder of Mount Airy. Kirkman was given a Dec. 4 court date.