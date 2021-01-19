Ex-police captain has new role with city

Public safety was a focus for Alan Freeman during a 28-year career with the Mount Airy Police Department, but he now has another municipal government role that also involves safety.
“We are excited to have Alan back with the city as our part-time safety coordinator,” City Manager Barbara Jones said Friday regarding Freeman’s present position.
Freeman, 55, had retired from the city police force last June — accompanied by a special recognition ceremony during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, which periodically honors individuals who’ve made valuable contributions to the community.
He was praised by various city officials for dedicated public service that included rising through the patrol ranks, joining the city police criminal investigation unit as a detective and later being promoted to an administrative leadership position as captain.
Freeman’s professionalism, fairness and integrity were cited during the recognition program that was punctuated by note of sadness over seeing him leave the Mount Airy Police Department.
“It was a huge loss with his retirement from our police force, but I am grateful he is still part of our team,” the city manager added Friday regarding Freeman’s new role.
Jones mentioned that he was serving as safety coordinator along with his job as a police captain before retiring. It includes overseeing efforts to promote the well-being of municipal employees in conjunction with a “Star” program operating through the N.C. Department of Labor and Management.
Mount Airy has been honored by state officials multiple times over the years for its leadership and success in providing safe and healthy work environments as part of the state’s Public Sector Star Program.
Position advertised
“When he retired we needed to either pass that role to someone else or advertise for the part-time position,” Jones mentioned in describing how Freeman rejoined the city ranks as safety coordinator. “We decided to advertise, he applied and was hired.”
The former police captain is working directly with city Human Resources Director Becky McCann and logging no more than 20 hours per week, according to Jones.
She indicated that the coordinator position is integral to the city’s workplace safety efforts that have involved implementing various programs to reduce injuries or illnesses among employees which exceed OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) guidelines.
This has produced low rates of work days missed among employees, along with transfers and restrictions required by on-the-job injuries or illnesses which have translated into state honors.
Mount Airy was the first municipality in the nation to achieve Public Sector Star status in 1996. It has been re-certified in three-year increments since while maintaining a highly regarded status as a Carolina Star Public Sector site for 23 straight years.
“Alan is fantastic in this position,” the city manager commented in assessing Freeman’s work as safety coordinator.
“This position is critical to the well-being of our staff,” Jones continued. “He is great with our staff and takes time to meet with them and listen to any concerns and/or safety needs.”
In addition, the city manager noted that Freeman “does a great job” in working with the state Department of Labor and Management to further Mount Airy’s Public Sector Star designation.
“We plan to continue working hard to maintain our superb safety program and Alan is the perfect person to lead that program.”
Along with protecting city employees’ welfare, Mount Airy’s safety record means savings for taxpayers due to less money having to be spent on health-care premiums, officials have said. At the same time, productivity stays high and citizens see no interruptions in services as a result of lost work days by municipal personnel.
“Employee safety is a top priority,” Jones stressed in outlining Freeman’s present area of responsibility.
“I am thankful he was interested in continuing to serve the city in this role.”
Unique challenges
Freeman agreed Tuesday that the multi-faceted activities of municipal personnel pose special risks compared to other workplace environments.
Garbage collectors, to name one group, have the fifth-most-dangerous job in America, according to a recent survey, although Mount Airy is moving toward automating that function.
The high-risk list also includes police, firefighters and public works employees sometimes called out in frigid temperatures to labor in confined spaces such as ditches, and wastewater-treatment personnel who’ve died on the job locally in the past.
Freeman has special insight concerning law enforcement officers, who in addition to the traditional hazards of their work are targeted by anti-police elements in America. “They don’t have respect for law enforcement — it’s a dangerous job.”
Despite all the inherent hazards, the workplace injury rate among city workers fell substantially from 2019 to 2020, the last year for which statistics are available, and Freeman views his role as making sure that continues.
This includes doing everything possible to keep employees properly equipped, trained and possessing everything else they need to go home safely at the end of the work day, Freeman says. “Even in this environment with COVID.”
Along with the threat from the pandemic itself, staff reductions among some city departments due to quarantines and other measures have meant extra pressures on those remaining.
The coronavirus-related precautions have been worked into the safety equation that also requires teamwork and being proactive, according to Freeman.
Should a workplace accident happen, there is a need to determine how it occurred and take steps to prevent other instances. Freeman added that if there is a rash of foot injuries among employees, for example, efforts will be made to address that specific issue.
Another important function of the safety position is meeting regularly with heads of municipal departments to coordinate activities and ensure no hazards exist among facilities such as greenway trails.
“It falls on every employee,” Freeman said of the overall responsibility for safety.
