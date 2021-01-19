Twelve Oaks celebrated holidays

Activities Director Tina Allen dressed up to show off her holiday spirit.

<p>Vivian Lakey let her holiday spirit shine.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Richard Richardso wore a pair of reindeer antler glasses.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Floyd Sexton poses for a photo with a gift he received.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Allen Hooper receives gifts.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Harlie Goins decks the halls with creative door decorations.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

<p>Faye Bennett shows off a door decoration.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

The recent holidays may have looked and felt different from previous years, but residents and staff at Twelve Oaks, a DePaul Senior Living Community in Mount Airy, found plenty of ways to enjoy the magic of the season.

Many of the community’s residents dressed up to show their holiday spirit, and a number of local organizations worked to make sure residents and staff had a Merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.

Among those were the The Surry County Marine Corps League, Detachment #1322, Mount Airy American Legion and VFW Auxiliary Post 2019 which donated gifts for veterans, and James H. Wells, DDS, PA who provided blessing bags for residents.

”Many thanks to those who have made a difference at Twelve Oaks,” the staff there said. “The outpouring of donations of support in recent months has truly been overwhelming. We are beyond grateful.

For more information about Twelve Oaks, contact Administrator Penny Haynes at 336-786-1130, at phaynes@depaul.org or visit the organization’s Facebook page.