Three honored at Bob Jones

January 18, 2021 Mount Airy News News 0

Three area students were recently honor for their academic work at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.

JoAnna Stevens, of State Road, and Abigail Wall, of Ararat, were named to the school’s President’s List for the fall semester, while Jillian Rogers, of Pinnacle, was named to the Dean’s List.

The President’s List recognizes students who maintain a 3.75 or higher grade point average on a 4.0 scale, for the semester, while the Dean’s List honors those students who have maintained a grade point average of 3.0 to 3.74 for the semester.

JoAnna is a freshman music education major, Abigail is a senior middle school education major, while Jillian is a senior educational studies major.