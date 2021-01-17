Shepherd’s House surpasses goal

By John Peters

Shepherd’s House workers and volunteers celebrate breaking the $2 million fundraising goal.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed, or stopped, many programs in the community, fundraising for the Shepherd’s House new homeless shelter has not fallen behind.

In fact, the agency announced Friday it had exceeded its $2 million capital campaign by almost 10%, with more possibly coming in.

The county’s only homeless shelter had embarked on a capital campaign entitled “Restoring Hope, Rebuilding Lives” with the hope of raising $2 million to help pay for the new facility being built on Spring Street. Last week, the campaign crossed the $2 million mark, and more donations came in as late as Friday morning, pushing the total to $2.185 million.

“I have heard people say—and I wholeheartedly agree—that it was a stunning accomplishment for The Shepherd’s House not only to be successful by raising $2 million, but also that we did so during a global pandemic,” said Shepherd’s House board member Mike Bowman.

“I offer my sincerest appreciation to individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations in and around the Mount Airy community that stepped up without hesitation in our time of need.”

The new facility will be able to accommodate 48 individuals, nearly triple the present facility’s limit of 18 people, and allow the Shepherd’s House to add housing for men and a transitional facility for those who have gone through the shelter’s program aimed at helping people get back on their feet.

With the successful fundraising effort, Bowman said the new facility should be finished and ready to open sometime in June, though construction has been hampered by the pandemic.

“We’re probably a year off from where we wanted to be at this point, because of the pandemic,” he said of the construction work.

Groundbreaking for the facility was held in October 2019, with the hope of opening in the late spring or early summer of 2020. The pandemic brought work to a standstill, and once construction was up and running again, it was often slower going. But work continues — Bowman said a shipment of lumber was delivered Friday, and framing for the 11,200-square-foot facility would begin probably Monday.

Right now, the Shepherd’s House capacity of 18 people has been lacking.

“Sadly, we have had to turn away over 1,500 individuals and families in just the past three years due to lack of space,” the Shepherd’s House officials said shortly before groundbreaking. The larger facility should help alleviate that issue.

The present building will be renovated into transitional housing. Part of the Shepherd’s House mission is not to just give shelter to the homeless, but to help them rebuild their lives with a program aimed at getting them back in the workforce and, eventually, financially self-sufficient.

For the capital campaign, the Shepherd’s House received numerous contributions, including a half-million dollars from the State Employee’s Credit Union and another half-million dollars from an anonymous donor, as well many foundations and organizations within and outside of our surrounding areas.

The Shepherd’s House celebrated the campaign milestone by raising the bar on the campaign thermometer to $2.185 million during a Facebook Live event on the construction site.

“The campaign has not concluded, and it is possible that additional pledges and in-kind contributions will be received in coming weeks,” the agency said in a written statement released Friday.

Included in the $2 million campaign is $1.7 million for the expansion, $200,000 for furnishings, and $100,000 for campaign and promotional support. The new facility will include classrooms, laundry areas on each floor, offices for staff, a large kitchen and dining area, and a commons area.

“The need continues to be significant: This last year, once again, The Shepherd’s House had to turn away hundreds of individuals seeking assistance due to a lack of shelter capacity,” Bowman said. “Those in need are not only from Mount Airy. They come to us from other parts of Surry County as well as Alleghany, Stokes and Yadkin counties because we are the only homeless shelter in this four-county area.”

Bowman said the $185,000 raised above the $2 million campaign goal may be used to begin work on renovating the existing building to serve as transition housing. Some of the money also may be used to help sustain programming in the new facility when it opens this summer.

“I cannot adequately express my gratitude to the board and staff of The Shepherd’s House who worked so hard during the last few months to make our campaign a success story,” said Mary Boyles, Shepherd’s House executive director.

“We’re planning a community celebration this summer after construction is completed,” Boyles said. “It will be a time for Mount Airy and surrounding communities to come together and be proud of our accomplishment to better serve our guests at The Shepherd’s House.”

Founded in 2003, The Shepherd’s House addresses the challenge of homelessness—primarily in the four-county area—by directly serving more than 250 individuals every year. Additional information about The Shepherd’s House and the Restoring Hope, Rebuilding Lives capital campaign, including the ability to contribute online, is available at expansion.shepherdshousema.org.