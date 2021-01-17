Council extends COVID paid sick leave

January 17, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Mount Airy Human Resources Director Becky McCann is shown in a file photo.

Tom Joyce | The News

Mount Airy officials have opted to extend pandemic emergency paid sick leave benefits for city employees, thus picking up the ball after Congress recently let that provision expire on a federal basis as of Dec. 31.

That unanimous decision by the city commissioners — during their last meeting earlier this month — is rooted in a development occurring in April, when President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) into law.

It mandated the providing of 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave to employees if they are seeking testing for COVID-19, have tested positive or been instructed to quarantine at home after a coronavirus exposure.

However, with the federal benefits expiring at the end of December, Congress declined to extend the FFCRA obligations into 2021 under its latest stimulus bill passed on Dec. 27. Thus employers who were covered under the FFCRA are no longer obligated to provide their employees leave.

Despite that development, congressional action has left the door open for employers to voluntarily provide leave to workers for the next three months.

In a recent city government memo, Mount Airy Human Resources Director Becky McCann asked that the commissioners consider adopting a temporary personnel policy allowing employees to qualify for continued emergency sick leave benefits through March 31.

The city council agreed to do so at its last meeting, mirroring similar actions by localities around the nation.

Emergency paid sick leave, according to McCann’s memo, applies to cases in which a worker has been advised by a health-care provider to self-quarantine because they are infected with or have been exposed to COVID-19. It also includes cases in which an employee is showing symptoms of the virus but has not received a medical diagnosis.

The extension of emergency paid sick leave benefits does not mean additional hours being provided, based on the wording of a resolution the commissioners adopted approving the temporary personnel policy allowing municipal workers to qualify for continued benefits through March.

Employees are only eligible for maximum of 80 hours of emergency paid sick leave. Those who’ve already received some benefits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act will see the total number of hours available under the city’s policy reduced by the number they have been granted.

The overall financial implications of the extended policy for the city of Mount Airy were not readily known, but at least in the case of private sector employers there is an incentive for continuing the paid sick leave benefit. They can do so voluntarily in exchange for a payroll tax credit.

Under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 OK’d by federal lawmakers, employer tax credits for paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave were extended to companies that provide this to employees until March 31.

The vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners authorized Mayor Pro Tempore Ron Niland, also a commissioner, to execute any documents relating to the temporary personnel policy.

“It is my understanding from staff that this is a requirement of the federal government,” Niland said.

“This is something that is sort of putting us in line with federal policy.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

