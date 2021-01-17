Surry County Most Wanted

January 17, 2021 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

Cox

<p>Ferguson</p>

Ferguson

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Richard Edward Cox, 45, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for two counts assault on a female, possessing methamphetamine and possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Ashley Dawn Ferguson, 38, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony breaking and entering vehicles, possessing a controlled substance on jail premises, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

• Jesse Paul Hensley, 30, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

• Christy Nicole Bright, 29, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of heroin, resisting a public officer and drug paraphernalia.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.