Mount Airy Police Reports

January 17, 2021 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy woman was charged with a leash law violation Wednesday night after her dog allegedly bit a bicyclist, according to city police.

Sheila Marie Orem, a resident of Seivers Lane, reported that a canine running loose in the roadway bit her on the leg as she was cycling on Fancy Gap Road near North Franklin Road late Wednesday afternoon. This occurred in front of Joan King Hayes’ residence at 1820 Fancy Gap Road, with minor injuries resulting.

Hayes, 66, was found to be the owner of the animal, with the case set for the March 22 session of Surry District Court.

• Police also were told Wednesday that a firearm owned by Barry Wilfred Clement of Sheep Farm Road had either been stolen or lost recently at 2300 Rockford St., the address for the Scenic Chevrolet dealership.

The North American Arms-brand .22 magnum revolver is valued at $350.

• A false-pretense crime occurred Tuesday at Surrey Bank and Trust on Rockford Street, where a known female suspect tried to cash a check not belonging to her. The check’s value was not disclosed, with the case listed as undergoing further investigation at last report.

• Ryan Andre Hughes, 28, of 105 Lee Van Way, was arrested as a fugitive from justice Monday after he was encountered by police during a traffic stop on Hamburg Street near Renfro Street.

Officers discovered that Hughes’ name had been entered in a national crime database as being wanted in Patrick County, Virginia, on an unspecified matter. He was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $15,000 secured bond and slated for a Jan. 25 District Court appearance.

• St. Andrew Lutheran Church on Fancy Gap Road was the scene of a break-in discovered Monday, which involved forcible entry to a storage building via a door. Nothing was listed as missing.