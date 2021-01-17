Fatal shooting probe finds Mount Airy officers acted properly

January 16, 2021 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Involves July incident on Allred Mill Road

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Two members of the Mount Airy Police Department were determined to have acted reasonably last summer in the death of Samuel Solomon Cochran Jr., 23, based on a review by the Surry County District Attorney’s Office.

Tom Joyce | The News

Two Mount Airy police officers who were involved in the shooting death of a 23-year-old man last summer acted properly, officials have ruled.

Lt. Charles Thomas Reeves and Officer Tyler Riddle had been placed on paid administrative leave in the wake of the July 26 incident in which Samuel Solomon Cochran Jr. died after being barricaded inside his home at 504 Allred Mill Road.

Reeves and Riddle were dispatched there to assist the Surry County Emergency Medical Services concerning a reported chemical overdose to which that agency had responded. This led to an altercation with Cochran, who was armed with a knife, culminating with his shooting.

City Police Chief Dale Watson had said when Reeves and Riddle were placed on leave that it was not an inference the two had done anything wrong. That is routine procedure in officer-involved fatal shootings, with only two other such cases occurring in Mount Airy in recent memory.

And this assumption of innocence was confirmed through an inquiry into the shooting by the State Bureau of Investigation, which turned over its findings to the Surry County District Attorney’s Office.

“The District Attorney’s Office did their review and ruled that the officers acted reasonably,” Watson said, “the officers’ actions were reasonable under the circumstances.”

Reeves and Riddle recently returned to active duty.

Riddle became a member of the Mount Airy Police Department in June 2015, while Reeves is a 27-year veteran of the force that he joined in October 1993.

‘De-escalation’ stressed

Although no wrongdoing was found on Reeves’ or Riddle’s part, this doesn’t erase the tragedy surrounding Cochran’s death, Chief Watson was quick to acknowledge when discussing the case.

“It’s very unfortunate when this does occur,” he said regarding officer-involved fatal shootings, “because life is precious.”

In addition to the reported drug use linked to last summer’s incident, there was a mental health element involved, evidenced by a candlelight vigil being scheduled for last Tuesday at Riverside Park.

The announced purpose of the event was to honor Cochran, who would have turned 24 on Tuesday, and increase awareness about the plight of the mentally ill. The vigil was spearheaded by the group Equality in Action in conjunction with his family and Trinity Episcopal Church.

It was to include a speaker from the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Chief Watson says city police officers sometimes must deal with those types of issues when answering calls.

“We emphasize de-escalation,” he said of a technique used in confronting violent or aggressive behavior. “The best course of action is to try to de-escalate the situation.”

That did not happen late on the night of July 26 when police were called to the residence on Allred Mill Road.

Reeves and Riddle were able to gain access to the home and found Cochran armed with a knife, leading to a confrontation that resulted in him being killed.

“There were multiple shots fired,” the police chief said in recounting additional details of the case.

“Family members (of Cochran) were at the scene prior to and during this incident,” Watson added. “They were not involved, but they were there.”

No one likes to see such an outcome, and that includes law enforcement, the police chief said.

He believes the episode on Allred Mill Road further exposed well-documented holes in the mental health treatment system in terms of counseling and other resources being available and accessible.

Watson indicated that the underlying question is not what police can do or should have done to prevent a death during such crises. But why aren’t procedures in place to address problems of the mentally ill “to keep them from getting to that situation in the first place?”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.