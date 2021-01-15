Surry County Sheriff Reports

January 15, 2021 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following arrest reports:

• John Lloyd Arrington, 34, of Banks Valley Lane, Mount Airy, was served criminal summonses Nov. 2, charging him with second-degree trespassing and injury to personal property. The complainant is James Wood of Pilot Mountain. Arrington was given a Dec. 4 court date.

• Imani Victoria Grey Jessup, 24, of Grace Road, Westfield, was served an order for arrest Nov. 2 for failure to appear in court Aug. 5 on two misdemeanor charges. She was given a $300 cash bond and a Nov. 23 court date.

She has a court date Tuesday in Forsyth County for charges of driving while license revoked and no car insurance. On March 30 in Dobson she faces another count of driving while license revoked.

• Randall Daryl Knott, 55, of Little River Trail, Mount Airy, was served a warrant Nov. 3, charging him with assault on a female, dated Feb. 1. The victim is listed as Sylvia Wright of Mount Airy. He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and a Dec. 4 court date.

• Randy Edward Harshberger, 49, of Maple Hollow Road, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Sept. 23 on a charge of possession of meth. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Nov. 18 court date.

• Johnny Wayne Bledsoe, 39, of Wilbur Doss Road, Dobson, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Oct. 13 on a misdemeanor charge. He was given a $2,500 secured bond and a Dec. 15 court date.

On March 23 he faces charges of DWI, reckless driving with wanton disregard for safety, no driver’s license, and child abuse.

• Jessie Marie Hargis, 30, of Crosswinds Place, Mount Airy, was served an order for arrest for failure to appear in court Oct. 14 on two misdemeanor counts. She was given a $500 secured bond and a Dec. 9 court date.

She has a court date Feb. 9 for charges of shoplifting, larceny, possession of stolen goods, and driving while license revoked for impaired driving.

On Feb. 24 she faces charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods.

• Jonathan Lee Hodge, 29, of Ambrose Creek Road, State Road, was served warrants Nov. 4 for Wilkes County, charging him with assault and assault causing serious injury, both dated Nov. 1. He was given a $1,000 secured bond and a Jan. 13 court date in Wilkesboro.