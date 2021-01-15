Group funds sanitizing unit for firefighters

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The faces behind the masks at a check/stuffed animal presentation by the Surry Sunrise Rotary Club to the Mount Airy Fire Department this week are those of, from left, Catrina Alexander of the group, Fire Capt. Scottie Wolfe and club members Krystal Tyndall, Lesa Hensley, Dale Badgett, Jeff Boyles, Paul Madren, Tycho Wood and Chip Carriker.

A local group has made donations to the Mount Airy Fire Department aimed at protecting personnel from COVID-19 and boosting the spirits of children involved in traumatic situations.

This culminated on Tuesday when members of the Surry Sunrise Rotary Club presented a check to the department along with stuffed animals for its Ladies Auxiliary.

The $500 gift is enabling the department to buy disinfection equipment in response to COVID-19.

“We will put this money to good use on a quality sanitizing unit for our fire stations that can streamline our efforts to continue to fight the coronavirus and keep our firefighters safe,” city Fire Chief Zane Poindexter explained.

“This will, as a result, keep our citizens safer.”

In elaborating Thursday on the need being addressed, Poindexter said four air packs normally used at fire scenes have been re-purposed into makeshift equipment that sprays disinfectant inside building spaces.

“That’s what we’re doing now with our air packs,” the fire chief said.

“So this is hopefully going to take the place of that,” he added regarding the new sanitizing unit that will allow the air packs to be redeployed to their normal purpose. “This is going to be doing the exact same thing.”

The Surry County Haz-Mat Team also uses that type of equipment and has had good success with it, according to Poindexter.

“It’s a good little unit,” he said of the Ryobi-brand device involved. “We’re excited about getting it and putting it to use.”

The funds for the much-needed piece of equipment were provided by the Surry Sunrise Rotary Club through the HERO grant program of the central Rotary organization — an acronym for Honoring Emergency First Responders Opportunity.

Rotary officials see the HERO Project as a form of recognition for the work done daily by thousands of first-responders in keeping citizens safe, according to information provided by Surry Sunrise President Lesa Hensley.

“We often see these men and women in our fire departments, law enforcement, medical areas and military as indispensable, daily heroes within our communities,” says a Rotary Club statement.

“Although these dedicated professionals deserve appreciation every day, the HERO Project acknowledges and understands the importance in recognizing those men and women who work and volunteer around the clock to ensure our public safety.”

“On behalf of the Mount Airy Fire Department and our employees, we would like to sincerely thank the generosity of the Surry Sunrise Rotary Club on their gift of $500,” Poindexter responded.

Stuffed with love

Meanwhile, the donation of stuffed animals occurring in conjunction with the check presentation will address a different need sometimes encountered by city firefighters, who answer medical calls in addition to those involving a blaze.

For years, they have maintained a practice of giving stuffed animal toys to kids at accident scenes or those involving a serious medical issue, which theoretically helps them better deal with such situations.

“Quite a few” toys were supplied by the Rotary members, Poindexter said.

Hensley, the Surry Sunrise president, pointed out that Tuesday’s donations by her club were part of a larger local effort also involving its sister group, the Mount Airy Rotary Club, and Rotary District 7690, a regional arm of the organization.

The sister club earlier provided funds for the acquisition of the same piece of equipment for use by the Mount Airy Police Department. It also supplied stuffed animals to the police and the Surry County Emergency Medical Service.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

