Retired EMS official passes

Wayne Cooke spent 28 years in the EMS before retiring.

Wayne Cooke is seen with instructor Judy Winstead when Wayne received his paramedic certification.

Wayne Cooke is seen with instructor Judy Winstead when Wayne received his paramedic certification.

The Surry County EMS has lost one of its longest-serving officers.

Retired assistant director Wayne Cooke has passed, the agency reported Thursday night.

The EMS posted on social media, “Our service is with heavy hearts today after the passing.”

John Shelton, EMS director for several years, said he started with the EMS in 1977, and Wayne came along two years later in 1979.

A decade later, Cooke was promoted to shift supervisor. Then in 2003 he became Shelton’s assistant director. He would serve four years in this role before retiring in July 2007 with 28 years of experience.

“Wayne was an excellent professional in emergency services and emergency management,” said Shelton.

“Wayne had a dual role as human resources manager, also. He was well respected by the employees and as a person who always had employees’ best interest. Wayne was recognized with numerous lives saved in his care.”

Shelton added, “He served as an assistant emergency management coordinator, who worked many disasters across the state. There were many advancements within the service Wayne was credited for. Wayne served with integrity, honesty, commitment and highly professional with a true compassion and care for others.”

Shelton said it was hard to put into words what Cooke meant to the EMS over that 28 years.

“He was just so well respected among all public safety agencies. … He was a heck of a teammate and partner,” said Shelton. “If we can leave this world with the respect and honor Wayne had every day of his life, we’d have truly accomplished greatness.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Wayne’s friends and family,” the EMS posted on Facebook.

