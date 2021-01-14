Stuart woman arrested in Pilot drug operation

January 14, 2021 John Peters II News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com

Cockram

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A Stuart, Virginia, woman was arrested Wednesday in Pilot Mountain and charged with multiple drug-related offenses, according to Pilot Mountain Police Chief L.R. Jackson.

Angela Dawn Payne Cockram, 49, of 1825 Dry Pond Highway, Stuart, was arrested in the case after Pilot Mountain authorities, working with the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Airy Police Department, executed a search warrant at 711 S. Key St., which is the address for the Econo Lodge Inn just east of U.S. 52.

Cockram was charged with two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine, one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, one count of felony sell and deliver a Schedule II narcotic, one count of possession of marijuana up to ½-ounce, one count of simple possession of a Schedule IV narcotic, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed on a $150,000 secure bond.

The charges came after the officers executed the search warrant, during which they discovered 30 grams of methamphetamine, prescription narcotics, marijuana and drug paraphernalia that included “devices used to induce narcotics into the body.” according to Chief Jackson.