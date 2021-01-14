Fog-to-ice condition causes slew of wrecks

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

A weird weather phenomenon led to icy road conditions Thursday morning which produced numerous wrecks in southern Surry County.

In all, 13 traffic accidents were investigated by the N.C. Highway Patrol along N.C. 268 from a period beginning around 6 a.m., according to Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton, who provided that count when contacted after 10 a.m.

Those wrecks resulted in two persons being transported to the hospital, Shelton said, with apparent non-life-threatening injuries.

The 13 incidents, which he said were single-vehicle in nature, were concentrated in the area of Rockford Road, with Pratt Road also involved, mostly involving drivers losing control and sliding off the roadway. They apparently were unsuspecting of the slick pavement conditions with no snow or sleet having fallen.

The culprit was an unusual situation that illustrates how bad things can happen when fog is combined with temperatures below 32 degrees.

It involved dense fog in the area of N.C. 268 which not only hampered visibility but caused even more problems when descending.

“There was so much moisture in the air,” Shelton explained, which froze as it reached road surfaces. The overnight low in the area was around 25 degrees, according to National Weather Service readings.

“It created black ice, but it was actually from the humidity of the fog dropping to the ground,” the emergency services official said. Although temperatures gradually climbed above the freezing mark as Thursday morning wore on, the icy conditions prevailed along shadier sections of roadway not yet warmed by the sun.

The slew of accidents prompted Surry County school officials to halt bus traffic in the area “while all this was going on,” Shelton said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol could not be reached Thursday for further details regarding the accidents, including the names of those requiring hospital transports.

However, Shelton said what happened should provide a warning to area motorists concerning the hazardous conditions that can creep up at this time of year with freezing temperatures and moisture concentrations on paved surfaces, for whatever the reason.

“It does happen a lot.”

